This year marks the 10th anniversary of the SCAD Museum of Art. Not only will the award-winning museum be showcasing a selection of mixed-media solo exhibitions, but it is proudly showing Ring Redux: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection. For those of you unfamiliar, SCAD stands for the Savannah College of Art and Design; and over the past decade, its premier contemporary art museum has been host to over 200 international established and emerging artists. The space itself features more than 10 dynamic gallery spaces, serving visitors and students alike, enriching SCAD’s lush academic world, as well as the cultural life of the Savannah community and beyond.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO