CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who Knew Running The Ball Worked?

By Tyler L’Heureux
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apparently, everyone in Eagles Nation except for Nick Sirianni & Co. but he finally did it. So, can we really complain?. The long answer is – we should complain, but it worked and the number 1 thing we can look forward to for Sunday’s game against the Chargers is to continue...

www.phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Howie Roseman is going to claim Odell Beckham Jr., isn’t he?

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately want to have an elite passing offense. They’ve invested four of their last five first-round picks on the offensive side of the ball, spent heavily on one of the best offensive lines in the business when fully healthy, and moved on from the first Super Bowl-winning head coach in franchise history to try to field an innovative offensive around a bright young wunderkind.
NFL
NJ.com

Have Eagles found their offensive identity by running the ball?

DETROIT – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni stood on the sidelines, surveying the hundreds of plays listed on his play-call sheets. In the past, there was a high likelihood that a run-pass option or a pass play would have been called in certain situations would come from Sirianni’s mouth, over to offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and into the headset of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

What and Who the Eagles Should be Targeting in the 2022 NFL Draft

What and Who the Eagles Should be Targeting in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Eagles are 2-0 when I don’t predict the outcome of the games for this site, and 0-3 when I do. For the sake of superstition, I’m not going to pick the winner of tomorrow night’s game against the Buccaneers, but at the same time, if they somehow pull out that win against a legitimate Super Bowl contender, I’ll pretty much have no choice but to start taking them seriously again and talk about their games.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Preview- Week 6: Do the Eagles Stand a Chance?

Somehow, the Eagles were able to pull off a miracle and comeback to beat the Panthers last Sunday. Despite multiple turnovers, and quite possibly the worst offensive gameplan we’ve seen in a while, the Eagles scored two touchdowns late in the 2nd half to pull off the 3 point victory. Unfortunately, they have a much stiffer task this coming Thursday against Tom Brady and the Bucs. The Eagles are the home team but are currently 6.5 point underdogs to the visiting Buccaneers. The over/under is 52, so Vegas is expecting points. Let’s detail this game and see where the betting value lies.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Falcons#Chargers#American Football#Eagles Nation#Lions#Ir#Raiders#Ypc#Injured Reserve
Yardbarker

Eagles Finally Run The Ball To Perfection In 2021

They ran the ball 46 times against the Lions to gain 236 yards and four touchdowns. That’s the most carries they’ve had since their 31 rushing attempts during their Week 1 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. What’s fascinating is that the Eagles executed a balanced approach to address Miles Sanders‘...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

So You’re Telling Me There’s a Chance-What the Eagles Will Need To Do To Pull Off The Upset Against Tom Brady and The Defending Champs.

In my article last week, I wrote about what the Philadelphia Eagles will need to do in order to turn this season around. One key was stealing two of the next three games against the Panthers, Bucs, and Raiders. After this past Sunday, it’s one down, one to go. In what looked like a game we had no chance to win throughout the entire first half, the Eagles came to life late in the game and defeated the Carolina Panthers 21-18. By no means was it a pretty win, but a W is a W. Our defense played great as Darius Slay came up with two picks, Steven Nelson came up with a huge late game pick, and Javon Hargrave continued to show why he’s been the Eagles best defensive player this season.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eagles Fly Close to Win Over Buccaneers

This season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the favorites to go all the way to the Super Bowl game and lift the Vince Lombardi trophy. And it wouldn’t be unthinkable considering Tom Brady helped them do just that last season, with his record 7th Super Bowl. That’s more individually than any franchise has.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Mocking the Eagles Insane 2022 Draft Capital

The NFL and College Football seasons are both in full swing, and through six weeks the Eagles’ 2022 draft capital is extremely compelling. Between their own first-round pick, the Dolphins’ first, and the Colts’ conditional first, the Eagles would have three of the top nine picks this year. That kind of draft ammunition is practically unprecedented, and while the Colts’ control of Carson Wentz’s snaps and Miami’s potential for a blockbuster trade both have plenty of time to impact that, it’s hard to have asked for a much better result in that regard so far.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Three Predictions For The Eagles Showdown In Vegas

The Eagles head to Las Vegas this Sunday for a 4:25 showdown against the Raiders. Following another tough loss against the defending champion Buccaneers, the Eagles will look to get back on track with a win. The Eagles’ schedule finally starts to lighten up a little bit but you can’t take any game lightly. Here are three predictions for the game tomorrow.
NFL
phl17.com

Will the Eagles continue to run the ball after taming the Detroit Lions on Sunday

Vince Quinn, WIP host/co host, Bell and the Birdmen podcast joins us to discuss Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, Eagles defense, and the Eagles offense. Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the Detroit Lions 44-6 on Sunday. Was the win a foreshadow for things to come or was the Eagles just taking advantage of an now 0-8 team?
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eviction Notice: Rent is Late

Eagles fans are one of the most loyal fan bases in all of professional sports. They are also the most passionate, for the good or the bad. When a team is buzzing, “Go Birds!” is being shouted across the airport. When a team is bad, it’s calling for the coach’s and quarterback’s head. This season is no different. And unfortunately for everyone, the Eagles are bad. Sitting at 2-5 heading into a road trip to Detroit, being 1-0 seems like years ago. Play calling has been horrific, offense is entirely one-dimensional, and the team has zero discipline. Since we are giving out flowers, Jalen Hurts’ play has not been any better. This team has no identity and have a very long season ahead of them. The only plus is draft capital and knowing Coach Sirianni and Hurts are NOT the future of Eagles football.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia Eagles: Week 8 is a must win for this team

The Philadelphia Eagles are favorited in Week 8. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading out to Michigan to face the Detriot Lions. This will be the 36th time these two franchises have faced each other with the series lead belonging to the Eagles. However, the last three times these two teams have played, the Lions have walked out victorious.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Two Trades Down, Any More On The Way?

The NFL trade deadline is this Tuesday coming up, November 2nd. The Eagles have already made two moves in trading Zach Ertz and Joe Flacco. With the Eagles clearly struggling and not in a win-now mode it would be beneficial for the team to unload some veterans and acquire more draft capital. Which Eagles could possibly play their last game on Sunday?
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

The Eagles Playoff Run Is Back On

The Philadelphia Eagles just absolutely destroyed the 0-7 Detroit Lions. Yes, I am aware the Lions are the worst team in football. And I know there are some laughing at the title of this article thinking that this is all going to be a huge overreaction. Well it’s not. Yes, if the Eagles had lost to the Lions, which many thought would happen, this article would probably be about who we should target within the top 10 picks of the NFL draft. But that’s not the case. Instead the Eagles dropped 44 points in route to their third victory on the season. When was the last time the Eagles scored 40 points in a game you ask? Super Bowl 52 against the Patriots.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Dear Eagles, Stop Giving Us Hope.

The Eagles have now fallen to 3-6 on the season thanks to an atrocious defensive performance and Hurts’s lackluster ability to find an open target. While the Eagles put up a fight today, they still came up short when it mattered most. The reaction of many Eagles fans is that they need to fire Jonathan Gannon and frankly, I agree. The defensive backs were sitting back all game, and Herbert made them pay. At one point in the game Herbert had 11 straight completions, the majority of them being short passes. I’ll give credit where credit is due Herbert was phenomenal today. Herbert’s very impressive stat line was 32-38, 356 yards, and 2 touchdowns. While Herbert was impressive, you still can’t deny how bad this defense was today.
NFL
KFI AM 640

Chargers Defeat Eagles 27-24 on Field Goal With Two Seconds Left

Dustin Hopkins kicked a tie-breaking 29-yard field goal with two seconds to play and Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as the Los Angeles Chargers bounced back from back-to-back losses to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-24, today in Philadelphia.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia, PA
956
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experience

 https://phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy