‘Hanna’ to End With Season 3 at Amazon

By Joe Otterson
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Hanna” will end with its upcoming third season at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. The drama, based on the 2011 film of the...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Collider

'Hanna' Hanging Up Her Gun With Third and Final Season on Prime Video

The Amazon Prime Video show Hanna will end with its upcoming third season, with the announcement coming today ahead of the Season 3 premiere on November 24. The series follows the journey of Hanna, an extraordinary young woman played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe. She was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. She has spent her entire young life preparing to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), and her team of agents. Hanna must fight for her life to get back to her father and stop those who are targeting them.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Hanna to end with season 3: 'That was always the intention,' showrunner David Farr reveals

Hanna's mission is almost over. EW has exclusively learned that Prime Video's action-thriller based on the 2011 film of the same name will end with the upcoming third season. "That was always the intention, to be honest," showrunner David Farr tells EW. "If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed 'the third act.' I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc."
TV SERIES
