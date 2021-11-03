‘Hanna’ to End With Season 3 at Amazon

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for CSI: Vegas Episode 6 “Funhouse.”] While Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria) and Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon) are investigating a bit of a horror show — murders at a clown-themed hotel! — those back at the Crime Lab are in the middle of their own nightmare: lockdown, potentially with the prime suspect in the seasons-long evidence tampering case in their midst. The latest CSI: Vegas first points the finger Chris Park’s (Jay Lee) way, when they trace back chemicals used to clean up part of the crime scene of Martin Kline’s murder — he was working with someone — to him. And he took all the grenades in the lab without signing them out. But, it turns out, one of theirs wasn’t used to kill Kline and someone stole those chemicals from him at a crime scene. In fact, it all leads back to none other than Anson Wix (Jamie McShane), the lawyer heading the class action.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO