City Manager Lane Jones told the Van Alstyne City Council in his Nov. 9 report that early planning has begun on the second phase of the city’s downtown revitalization project. Pacheco Koch will serve as the landscape architectural firm and help the city with the planning stage. Initial plans call for the downtown business district to be repaved with new concrete streets. There will also be a new parking lot where the old railcars currently reside. Overhead utilities will be moved underground, and new streetlights, park benches and landscaping will be added.

VAN ALSTYNE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO