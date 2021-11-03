IllumiNative’s Crystal Echo Hawk on Why Hollywood Needs a Guide to Native American Representation

The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching these movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Nov. 8 was turned over this weekend, with half of the movies in the list making their debuts. The new Christmas movie Love Hard is the new No. 1, taking the top spot — perhaps momentarily — from The Harder They Fall, which drops to No. 2. New in the fifth spot is Yara, an Italian crime drama based on a true story about a missing teenage girl. In the eighth spot is the British holiday comedy Father Christmas Is Back, followed by the indie Western Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher and the Nigerian historical drama Amina.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO