New PlayStation Store Sale for Nov. 3 “Remasters & Retro” Now Up; Here Are the Games

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has launched the new PlayStation Store sale for November 3, and it's...

PlayStation Store Weekend Offer Sale for October 29 Kicks Off

Sony has pushed out a new PlayStation Store Weekend Offer sale this October 29! Check out the discounted games available for a limited time. Just Assassins Creed and MLB. Literally the only other thing on there is Immortal: Fenyx Rising. ▼- blackblades1d 2h ago. Shouldve went to walmart for the...
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for November 2021

As the holiday season quickly approaches, November is just around the corner. That means it’s time for a brand new batch of free games for PlayStation Plus members. A couple of exciting multiplayer games are up for grabs in this month’s free PlayStation Plus games, alongside a unique fantasy RPG. To help celebrate 5 years of PSVR, PlayStation Plus members are also getting a few VR titles to go along with this month’s free games.
Steam, Epic Store and GOG Halloween Sales: here are our top picks

All Hallows Eve is almost upon us, and it is sort of a tradition that gaming platforms run Halloween Sales at the time. The sale has started on the platforms Steam, Epic Store and GOG already, and you may check out what is on sale already. If you run a client, you can browse the discounted offers directly in the client.
Sony Begins New PlayStation PC Label to Publish Games for PC

As gaming continues to face a recent boom in popularity and consoles like the new PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch OLED continue to be difficult to secure (though we have some tips on how to secure one for yourself). But these games are becoming more accessible as companies Sony and Microsoft bring more PlayStation and Xbox games to the PC — especially as Sony created a new PlayStation PC label to publish games under.
Halloween Sales Events on PC and PlayStation

It’s time for the long-awaited Halloween of 2021! Many games are on sale only for a limited time on different platforms. This Halloween Sale naturally focuses on a lot of horror games, but there are definitely many other good deals as well. The Steam Halloween Sale on PC started yesterday and will run until November 1st. This sale only lasts 4 days so be sure to get the games on your wishlist before it ends! Here are some good deals on Steam that you can check out:
How to play PlayStation 4 games on a PlayStation 5

You can play PlayStation 4 games on a PlayStation 5. This is because the PlayStation 5 is backward compatible with the PlayStation 4. Both physical and virtual PS4 games can be played on or transferred to a PS5. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories. Owners of the new...
PlayStation Now the new additions for November 2021

Sony announces that these titles will be added to PlayStation Now starting today (and by the way, an earlier leak proved to be true again):. Mafia: Definitive Edition (available until February 28, 2022) Completely reliable delivery service. Finally, the formalities of PlayStation Now as a summary: For 9.99 euros per...
Mafia: Definitive Edition and Final Fantasy IX Headline Four PlayStation Now Games for November 2021

At the same time the PlayStation Plus games were leaked for November 2021, two games were also leaked for this month’s PlayStation Now lineup. According to Dealabs user Billbil-kun, those games were Mafia: Definitive Edition and Celeste. According to the official list released by Sony, that leak was also correct. Joining those two titles arriving on PlayStation Now tomorrow are Final Fantasy IX and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.
Fallout 76 is now available on PlayStation

Fallout 76, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, immerses you in an open world multiplayer adventure ravaged by nuclear war. Survive as you see fit, alone or in a team. Fallout 76 is permanently available on the platform, for subscribers Playstation now. If you want to buy the game without a subscription, it is available from the links below or from your usual store:
PlayStation Store discounts tons of games up to 80 percent off

Sony’s PlayStation Store has a couple of promotions ongoing offering discounts on a variety of titles. Major titles part of the sale include Far Cry 5, Hitman 3 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and more. Some of the games are on sale until November 20th, while others are available until...
PlayStation 5 CMOS Battery Issue Reportedly Fixed Now, Ensuring Game Functionality

When the CMOS battery in your PlayStation 5 eventually dies, you will still be able to play it, according to a new report. Based on a new video from Hikikomori Media, a PS5 with an expired or missing CMOS battery will not invalidate the launch of any PS4 and PS5 games on the console. The CMOS battery is used to power a PlayStation's internal clock, and so when a game is started on it, the internal clock verifies the date and time on a remote server to make sure you're able to play them.
League of Legends and Valorant Now Available on Epic Games Store

Riot Games has brought League of Legends and Valorant to the Epic Games Store. The two companies announced the additions on Thursday. League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra are now all available for dowload via the Epic Games Store. Like they were previously via Riot, all games are available to download and play for free.
Target's Buy Two, Get One Sale Has Tons of Cheap PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox Games

The holidays are just around the corner, and for many gamers, this is the perfect time to stock up, whether it's in the form of gifts for friends and family, or just for yourself (no judgement)! This week, gamers might want to check out Target, as the retailer is once again offering its annual buy two, get one free sale. Effective now through November 13th, a plethora of games for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X are included. Not all games qualify, but there are a ton of recent games that do, including the following:
GTA Remastered Trilogy Pre-Loading Now Available

Prior to its launch next week, Rockstar Games has revealed that the new remastered collection Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now available to pre-load across a number of platforms. While this feature isn't available for every platform that the GTA Remastered Trilogy will be coming to, Rockstar has tried to sweeten the deal a bit more for those who will have to wait longer to download the title.
PS5 restock: here's where to pick up a PlayStation 5 this week

It's that time of the week once again, where we look ahead to the coming days and advise on the best places to pick up a PlayStation 5 console. The competition to purchase a PS5 is heating up even more, as we grow ever closer to Black Friday and all of the fun (some would say madness) that comes with it.
Riot Games’ titles can now be launched via the Epic Games Store

Players will be able to play Riot Games titles like League of Legends and Valorant through the Epic Games Store. In addition to that, Riot and Epic are collaborating to bring Jinx from the upcoming League of Legends animated series to Fortnite. League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends...
