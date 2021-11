Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli and wife Melinda went to their local polling place in Hillsborough Friday morning to take advantage of New Jersey’s new, electronic early-voting system. While the latest figures show Democrats ahead by a small margin in early voting, the vote-by-mail numbers give them a whopping advantage: Out of 451,000 ballots mailed in, Democrats cast 65% compared to just 19% for Republicans and 16% for unaffiliated voters.

