How will Auburn handle playing a well-rested Texas A&M team on the road?. JORDAN HILL: The script is flipped for Auburn this week: last time out Auburn was the team coming off a bye and hosting a big SEC West matchup, but now Texas A&M has that advantage. My belief is while the Aggies have an edge in more time to prepare for the Tigers, the road squad will handle the task at hand well. I don’t expect Texas A&M’s 12th Man to cause too many issues once the game gets underway.

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO