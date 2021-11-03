CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Massive statewide job fair event kicks off Thursday

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRKdT_0clTJSrM00

The 10th annual Hiring Red, White and You! job fairs for military veterans will be held today at in-person and online events across Texas.

In the Valley, in-person job fairs will be held at the Brownsville Events Center from 8 a.m. to noon and the McAllen Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual online job fairs will be offered for residents elsewhere in the state.

Sally Perez of Workforce Solutions Cameron says although the job fairs are targeting helping veterans find jobs, the job fairs are open to anyone seeking employment.

“We’ll have 51 employers inside, we’ll have some trained providers who are well-represented there, and some community resource partners to assist veterans in anything they may need, any resources,” Perez said Wednesday.

“Be ready for an interview from employers who may have on-site interviews, and bring your resume,” Perez added. “We will have computers there and printers so if you need to print something out, we can definitely assist with that.”

The Hiring Red, White and You! job fairs will be led by 28 workforce solutions agencies across the state.

“On behalf of the people of Texas, I want to thank all of our military veterans who have served this great nation and defended freedom around the world,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, it’s important to know that Texas has your back. Greater prosperity for all begins with employment that fully utilizes your skills, dedication, and drive. That is why I encourage employers in Texas to attend a Hiring Red, White and You! event on Nov. 4.”

Over the past nine years, Hiring Red, White and You! has connected more than 108,288 job seekers, including 39,310 veterans, with 18,268 employers. The event has included over 2,800 same-day hires.

Perez said attendees to the job fair need to be prepared for on-the-spot job interviews.

“I would say dress for success,” she said. “We are really excited about connecting job seekers with employers. There’s such a big need in our community right now with businesses needing to hire individuals.”

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the work opportunity tax credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.

For a list of virtual and in-person job fairs, visit https://www.twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you.

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

Musk sells about $5B in Tesla shares

Elon Musk sold about $5 billion in Tesla shares this week as he exercised stock options. The share sales were revealed in regulatory filings late Wednesday. The sales will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. He exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. The company's stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.
STOCKS
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
City
Mcallen, TX
The Hill

Rittenhouse takes stand in risky move by defense

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday after fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer, a risky move by the defense that featured at-times emotional testimony from the now-18-year-old. Rittenhouse, who said he fired his AR-15 in self-defense, faces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

SpaceX launches night flight sending crew to Space Station

SpaceX launched its fifth human spaceflight mission on Wednesday at 9:04 p.m., sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to replace a recently returned crew. The crew — European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron — took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
4K+
Followers
66
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy