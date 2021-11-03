Massive statewide job fair event kicks off Thursday

The 10th annual Hiring Red, White and You! job fairs for military veterans will be held today at in-person and online events across Texas.

In the Valley, in-person job fairs will be held at the Brownsville Events Center from 8 a.m. to noon and the McAllen Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual online job fairs will be offered for residents elsewhere in the state.

Sally Perez of Workforce Solutions Cameron says although the job fairs are targeting helping veterans find jobs, the job fairs are open to anyone seeking employment.

“We’ll have 51 employers inside, we’ll have some trained providers who are well-represented there, and some community resource partners to assist veterans in anything they may need, any resources,” Perez said Wednesday.

“Be ready for an interview from employers who may have on-site interviews, and bring your resume,” Perez added. “We will have computers there and printers so if you need to print something out, we can definitely assist with that.”

The Hiring Red, White and You! job fairs will be led by 28 workforce solutions agencies across the state.

“On behalf of the people of Texas, I want to thank all of our military veterans who have served this great nation and defended freedom around the world,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, it’s important to know that Texas has your back. Greater prosperity for all begins with employment that fully utilizes your skills, dedication, and drive. That is why I encourage employers in Texas to attend a Hiring Red, White and You! event on Nov. 4.”

Over the past nine years, Hiring Red, White and You! has connected more than 108,288 job seekers, including 39,310 veterans, with 18,268 employers. The event has included over 2,800 same-day hires.

Perez said attendees to the job fair need to be prepared for on-the-spot job interviews.

“I would say dress for success,” she said. “We are really excited about connecting job seekers with employers. There’s such a big need in our community right now with businesses needing to hire individuals.”

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the work opportunity tax credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.

For a list of virtual and in-person job fairs, visit https://www.twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you.