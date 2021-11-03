CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Joins Cast of Masterpiece and ITV’s ‘Tom Jones’

By Naman Ramachandran
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannah Waddingham, Emmy winner for Apple TV Plus series “Ted Lasso,” is joining leads Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde in the cast...

www.imdb.com

