‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Joins Cast of Masterpiece and ITV’s ‘Tom Jones’

In season two episode 11 of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, titled ‘Midnight Train to Royston,’ some time has passed since Richmond’s loss to Manchester City, and the team has turned their season around on Sam’s (Toheeb Jimoh, Anthony) shoulders, which prompted a dramatic offer from Ghanian billionaire Edwin Akufo (Sam Richardson, Veep), who hoped to buy Sam out of his Richmond contract and place him in a Nigerian team. In this penultimate episode of the show’s second season, Sharon (Sarah Niles, I May Destroy You) leaves the team like a modern-day Mary Poppins to help the next group in crisis – much to Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis, We’re The Millers) dismay. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Mohammed, Intelligence) officially hit his breaking point when he grows so confident in himself and so jealous of Ted’s authority that he leaks unspeakable information to the press.
Comments / 0