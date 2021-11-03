Hershey Trojans Boys Soccer defeats Manheim Central Barons in District Quarter Finals

What’s next: The winner advances to a regional semifinal Nov. 3 at a time and site to be determined against Andrews Osborne or Doylestown Chippewa. What to look for: For the most part, Kirtland has run roughshod this season, particularly against Division III competition, against which the Hornets come into this district final 10-0 and have outscored them, 72-8. The lone losses were against D-I district semifinalists Riverside and North, the latter of which the side was rattled after a head injury to freshman Vince Carriero that required an ambulance transport, but it still commendably pushed hard for a breakthrough down, 2-0. There is an argument to be made this might be the most complete attacking side Kirtland has had — and granted, that’s saying a lot considering the great sides with intent that went to regional and state competition in the 2010s. Marco Valentic (31 goals, 26 assists) came back from club to play his senior campaign for the Hornets, and his technical skill, adeptness with both feet and pitch vision are exemplary. Fellow seniors Jason de Zwaan (27-8) and Evan Dures (17-8) are a load up top with their size and pace, and Dures has one of the best left feet in The News-Herald coverage area. John Raguz (2-1), also the kicker for the football team, is a stabilizer and leader of the highest ilk in the defensive third, be it as a center back or in a holding mid role. United rides a 12-match unbeaten run into this district final, including a 3-0 D-III district semi win over Berkshire. Maddox Andrea (26-8), Louden Stryffeler (14-5) and Wyatt Medure (12-8) are the names to watch in the offensive third. The Hornets had a heartbreaking end to 2020 with a 2-1 regional semi loss at South Range, the equalizer coming late in regulation and the match-winner in extra time on long-range strikes. If Valentic is afforded the time and space to thread the needle and de Zwaan and Dures, among many more, can keep the waves of attacking flow persistent, it should put this side in good stead here.

