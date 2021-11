Through Q3 2021, the U.S. had a total of 1,386 hotels having 176,874 rooms change ownership. Of the 1,386 hotels that have sold, 1,023 (or 74%) of transactions were hotels sold as part of portfolio transactions and M&A property transfers. Twenty-four percent of portfolio transactions and 16% of M&A property transfers for 2021 occurred in Q3. Additionally, there have been another 363 individual transactions recorded for the year. Portfolio transactions and M&A property transfer volume is up substantially over the last two years.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO