CARBONDALE — Northern Iowa's football team has shown some depth on offense to go with its deep roster on defense. Quarterback Theo Day, who started the season behind Will McElvain, threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 34-21 loss to No. 21 South Dakota and 232 in their 26-17 win at No. 7/8 South Dakota State. Wide receiver Isaiah Weston, a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019 that played in only three games during the spring season, had a 40-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Jackrabbits and finished with 125 yards off four receptions. UNI (4-3, 2-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked 16th in one poll and 17th in another this week, gave three different running backs 10 or more carries in its first win over a top-20 team this year.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO