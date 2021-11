After these next six episodes of Hanna Season 3, the titular character’s (Esmé Creed-Miles) story will be over on Prime Video. The drama is ending with the upcoming season, which showrunner David Farr explained to Entertainment Weekly “was always the intention, to be honest. If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed ‘the third act.’ I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc.”

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO