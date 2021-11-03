NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Wednesday 11/3/21

With the World Series now tied at one game apiece, the backdrop shifts to Truist Park, where the Atlanta Braves host the Houston Astros in Game 3. Scoring is identical to its full roster cousin, except you only roster hitters, and lineups consist of five flex spots for those unfamiliar with the single-game daily fantasy baseball format. The one twist? One of the five roster spots is your designated “MVP,” who receives 2-times his total fantasy points, along with a “STAR” slot that gets 1.5-times the points. Naturally, you must choose your MVP and STAR carefully if you want to be at the top of the leaderboards when it’s all said and done.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO