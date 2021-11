The Braves had a golden opportunity to jump all over the Astros and take a 2-0 lead in the World Series. Their ace Max Fried was on the mound against Jose Urquidy, who was shelled in his only postseason appearance to date. However, on Wednesday night, it was Urquidy that looked like the ace, while Fried delivered his second straight underwhelming postseason outing. Now the Astros have the momentum, but the series shifts to Truist Park for the next three games, where the Braves have yet to lose in the postseason, and there were still a couple of positives for the Braves to takeaway from yesterday’s disappointing loss.

