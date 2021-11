For many of us, the fall season ushers in work, stress, and a lack of sleep. You may be too busy keeping up with your family’s schedule to get a full night’s rest. On the weekends, you might try to catch up by getting more than eight hours. However, now’s the time to change those habits as best you can. New research suggests that your long-term health will benefit from six to eight hours of sleep every night. Those benefits include a lower risk for heart disease, depression, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Better yet, high-quality sleep may increase how long you live.

