Pikmin Bloom, a new mobile game developed by Niantic, the studio behind Pokémon Go, is now live in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This is an exercised-focused app, and you can engage in various activities like growing Pikmin with every step you take. Once grown, you can pluck them out from the ground and have them trail alongside you. The more you walk, the more Pikmin you will have. There are seven types of Pikmin, each with different characteristics.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO