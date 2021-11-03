CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Cyber Ninjas face public records requests

By Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Two Maricopa County judges are growing increasingly frustrated that a cybersecurity consultant working for the Arizona Senate has not provided records related to its review of the 2020 election for release under the state’s public records law.

One judge said last week that Cyber Ninjas is “playing with fire.” Another on Tuesday scheduled a contempt hearing to decide whether to fine, jail or otherwise sanction Senate leaders for not doing enough to force Cyber Ninjas to turn over records. Cyber Ninjas says its files are its own private property and not subject to the public records law, though the courts have disagreed.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

