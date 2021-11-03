FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Can you really get a fine for letting your car warm up in Illinois this winter?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Erosion Along Chicago Beaches Can be Seen From One Day to the NextNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
How much of the money from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will head to Illinois?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
TOOLS TO ESCAPE POVERTY – Gary, Indiana's Experiment to Invest in PeopleBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Vaccination Awareness Day is this Friday in Chicago: Kids can get $100 gift cards for getting vaccinatedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Scottie Pippen: Michael Jordan Wouldn't Be Michael Jordan Without Bulls Teammates
Scottie Pippen may not have the fondest memories of Michael Jordan during their 10 seasons together as teammates with the Chicago Bulls. In an excerpt from his memoir Unguarded serialized in GQ, Pippen recalls being "upset" with Jordan over how he and the other members of the Bulls were portrayed in The Last Dance documentary series:
SportsClick: What do you remember most from Game 7 of the 2016 Cubs World Series?
Will Chicago finally be getting a casino?
Greg Hinz, Government and Politics reporter, Crain’s, joins Anna to talk about the five bidders who want to bring a casino to Chicago.
SportsClick: Should the NFL get rid of taunting penalties?
10pm Sportscast – November 8, 2021
Tobin McDuff has the latest highlights and scores from around Texoma.
Highlights: Northwestern 80 – Eastern Illinois 56 – 11/9/21
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers – November 9, 2021 Boxscore | Recap
Attorney Rich Lenkov explains the responsibility of Travis Scott in the deaths of eight at his concert
Attorney Rich Lenkov of Bryce Downey & Lenkov joins John Williams to discuss the liabilities in the deaths of eight by the crowd rushing at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert.
SportsClick: Have the Bears found their franchise quarterback?
Pippen Takes Shot at Jordan Over 'Flu Game' Lore
The Bulls won Game 6 of the 1998 NBA finals, 87–86, over the Jazz in what is still the most-watched game on television in NBA history. Jordan's mid-range jumper over Bryon Russell to take the lead with five seconds left remains an iconic moment in NBA history. But Pippen, who...
Scottie Pippen Reveals His Main Problem With Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen has made it clear over the last year-plus that he wasn’t a big fan of how he was portrayed in Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary for ESPN. The former Chicago Bulls star was unhappy with Jordan’s 10-part documentary, which he believes wasn’t completely accurate. Pippen and Jordan won six NBA championships together, but it’s clear they’re not on the best of terms.
Hamp and O’B 11/08/21: Dan Hampton says the Bears loss to the Steelers is the worst officiated game he has seen in 40 years
The Bears fell to the Steelers on Monday Night Football. Dan Hampton, Mark Carman and Ed O’Bradovich discuss the team’s 29-27 loss and also discuss some of the key moments like Marsh’s taunting penalty. Plus Glen Kozlowski joins the show to react and of course, the guys take your calls!
Rick Ross tells Scottie Pippen to boss up and stop crying about Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen’s new memoir Unguarded is set to hit bookstores on Nov. 9. In the book he discusses his disdain for former teammate Michael Jordan and how he was viewed in the ESPN documentary on the 1990s Chicago Bulls called The Last Dance which centered around Jordan. In a passage...
Sports Take: Scottie Pippen is right to bash Michael Jordan
Six-time champion Scottie Pippen has been in the news recently for his comments toward former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan in his new memoir “Unguarded.” Jordan, often regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, came out with a documentary in 2020 called “The Last Dance,” highlighting his career and title runs with the Chicago Bulls. Pippen, along with other teammates were featured in this documentary, but the documentary was focused on Jordan. In the memoir, Pippen spoke his mind, bashing Jordan and calling him out for the way he handled the documentary. After hearing his side of things and watching “The Last Dance” myself, I find that Pippen is right to call Jordan out.
Scottie Pippen slams Michael Jordan over 'The Last Dance' in upcoming memoir: 'I was nothing more than a prop'
It's safe to say that Scottie Pippen isn't happy with the way he and his teammates were portrayed in "The Last Dance," the ESPN documentary about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls that released last year. In his upcoming memoir, "Unguarded," Pippen discusses the documentary and why it rubbed him the wrong...
Blackhawks Live 11/08/21: Derek King is hoping to get the team back on track
Chris Boden and Joe Brand were very grateful for new Blackhawks Head Coach Derek King for joining the show. Coach King talks about how he feels he can get the Blackhawks back into a playoff race, and also discusses a bit of his coaching and hockey background. Later in the show, the guys share the […]
Bulls icon Scottie Pippen unloads on Michael Jordan, The Last Dance in shocking book rant
Scottie Pippen isn’t the biggest fan of “The Last Dance”. That’s not really a secret at this point. Michael Jordan’s Netflix masterpiece, which focused on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, largely shined the spotlight on his larger-than-life phenomenon in the 80s and 90s as he rose to prominence in the NBA and the global stage.
Scottie Pippen Just Slammed "Condescending" Former Teammate Michael Jordan
In the spring of 2020, early in the pandemic, viewers were enthralled by the docuseries The Last Dance about the Chicago Bulls' 1997-1998 season with a particular focus on Michael Jordan. But, that focus on Jordan didn't go over well with everyone. In his new memoir, Unguarded, Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen calls Jordan "condescending" and writes that he was shocked to see himself and his teammates given less recognition in the documentary than what he believes they deserve.
Scottie Pippen slams Michael Jordan for making 'The Last Dance' all about him
The world has been seeing a new Scottie Pippen in 2021. Following the release of the Michael Jordan-centric "The Last Dance" documentary, which is about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, Pippen has started to speak out about how he feels Jordan and the producers shafted him in the program, and other behind-the-scenes happenings that didn't make it into the final cut.
Scottie Pippen Details Beef With Michael Jordan Over His Portrayal In ‘The Last Dance’
Highlighting the final season of Michael Jordan's legendary run with the Chicago Bulls, ESPN's Emmy-winning documentary series 'The Last Dance' has been heralded by all those who've watch — well, everyone except MJ's self-proclaimed "best teammate of all-time" Scottie Pippen.
Scottie Pippen Eviscerates Michael Jordan In New Book 'Unguarded' And There's No Turning Back
Scottie Pippen may have just delivered the death blow to any chance of a friendship with former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen, a Hall of Famer in his own right often referred to as Jordan’s sidekick when they won six NBA titles together, took his shot to settle old and new scores with his more famous teammate in his new book “Unguarded.”
