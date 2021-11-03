CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottie Pippen: Michael Jordan Wouldn't Be Michael Jordan Without Bulls Teammates

Scottie Pippen may not have the fondest memories of Michael Jordan during their 10 seasons together as teammates with the Chicago Bulls. In an excerpt from his memoir Unguarded serialized in GQ, Pippen recalls being "upset" with Jordan over how he and the other members of the Bulls were portrayed in The Last Dance documentary series:
Pippen Takes Shot at Jordan Over 'Flu Game' Lore

The Bulls won Game 6 of the 1998 NBA finals, 87–86, over the Jazz in what is still the most-watched game on television in NBA history. Jordan's mid-range jumper over Bryon Russell to take the lead with five seconds left remains an iconic moment in NBA history. But Pippen, who...
Scottie Pippen Reveals His Main Problem With Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has made it clear over the last year-plus that he wasn’t a big fan of how he was portrayed in Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary for ESPN. The former Chicago Bulls star was unhappy with Jordan’s 10-part documentary, which he believes wasn’t completely accurate. Pippen and Jordan won six NBA championships together, but it’s clear they’re not on the best of terms.
Sports Take: Scottie Pippen is right to bash Michael Jordan

Six-time champion Scottie Pippen has been in the news recently for his comments toward former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan in his new memoir “Unguarded.” Jordan, often regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, came out with a documentary in 2020 called “The Last Dance,” highlighting his career and title runs with the Chicago Bulls. Pippen, along with other teammates were featured in this documentary, but the documentary was focused on Jordan. In the memoir, Pippen spoke his mind, bashing Jordan and calling him out for the way he handled the documentary. After hearing his side of things and watching “The Last Dance” myself, I find that Pippen is right to call Jordan out.
Scottie Pippen Just Slammed "Condescending" Former Teammate Michael Jordan

In the spring of 2020, early in the pandemic, viewers were enthralled by the docuseries The Last Dance about the Chicago Bulls' 1997-1998 season with a particular focus on Michael Jordan. But, that focus on Jordan didn't go over well with everyone. In his new memoir, Unguarded, Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen calls Jordan "condescending" and writes that he was shocked to see himself and his teammates given less recognition in the documentary than what he believes they deserve.
Scottie Pippen slams Michael Jordan for making 'The Last Dance' all about him

The world has been seeing a new Scottie Pippen in 2021. Following the release of the Michael Jordan-centric "The Last Dance" documentary, which is about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, Pippen has started to speak out about how he feels Jordan and the producers shafted him in the program, and other behind-the-scenes happenings that didn't make it into the final cut.
Scottie Pippen Eviscerates Michael Jordan In New Book 'Unguarded' And There's No Turning Back

Scottie Pippen may have just delivered the death blow to any chance of a friendship with former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen, a Hall of Famer in his own right often referred to as Jordan’s sidekick when they won six NBA titles together, took his shot to settle old and new scores with his more famous teammate in his new book “Unguarded.”
