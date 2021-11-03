CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says he will use some of his country's bitcoin profits to build 20 schools

By Camomile Shumba
Markets Insider
 7 days ago
Nayib Bukele APHOTOGRAFIA
  • El Salvador will use a "few million" of its bitcoin profits to build 20 schools, President Nayib Bukele said Tuesday.
  • The president spoke at an event where he laid the first stone of a bitcoin-funded veterinary hospital.
  • El Salvador recently bought another 420 bitcoin to bring its total holdings to 1,120, worth around $69 million.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

El Salvador will use some of its profits from its bitcoin holdings to fund 20 schools in the Central American country, according to an announcement by the president on Tuesday.

Live tweets came from Casa Presidencial, the office of President Nayib Bukele, as part of an event at which he laid the first stone of a $4 million veterinary hospital funded by bitcoin.

El Salvador recently bought 420 more bitcoins after the coin fell below $59,000, which brought its total holdings to 1,120 bitcoins, which are now worth roughly $69 million at the current price.

"I want to announce that with a few million that we have left from the profits of bitcoin we are going to build the first 20 schools, fully equipped and modern," the president said via a Casa Presidencial tweet.

"The funny thing is that the opposition was against the bitcoin law and the purchase of bitcoin," Bukele said, according to another Casa Presidencial tweet.

"Thank God we did not pay attention to them and the profits that they did not want to exist will benefit many animals."

The International Monetary Fund was among a number of organizations that criticized El Salvador's decision to make bitcoin legal tender in September. In June, the IMF said it feared the "macroeconomic, financial, and legal issues" the decision could bring with it.

Bukele pushed for bitcoin to be accepted as legal tender to help improve the country's financial situation, as 70% of its adult population were unbanked.

The country also started mining the coins using clean volcano-powered energy at the beginning of October.

Related
Law.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Gambit May Be Just the Beginning. Lawyers Are Getting Ready

Lawyers are gearing up to advise clients on the complexities of transacting with cryptocurrency in Latin America, prompted by El Salvador’s recent move making Bitcoin an official currency. The experiment that the Central American country rolled out in September with much fanfare has already inspired talk of wider adoption in...
ECONOMY
WebProNews

El Salvador Buys 420 Bitcoin, Pushing It Over $60,000

El Salvador has purchased an additional 420 bitcoin, helping to drive the price over $60,000. El Salvador made headlines when it adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The country has made previous purchases of the crypto, with the latest one bringing its total to 1,120 bitcoin, according to Reuters. At current values, El Salvador’s bitcoin is worth approximately $68 million.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Nayib Bukele buys BTC’s dip; Adds 420 coins to El Salvador’s coffers

This purchase brings El Salvador’s total BTC holdings to 1,120 tokens. According to President Bukele, the country has already made profits from this purchase. BTC has recovered from this week’s bear market and is currently trading above $61,000. El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, has taken advantage of the recent bears...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nayib Bukele
bitcoin.com

El Salvador Buys More Bitcoin: 420 BTC Added to Treasury

El Salvador, the country that made bitcoin legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar, has bought the dip again. The Salvadoran government has purchased a total of 1,120 bitcoins, currently worth more than $68 million. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings Grow. El Salvador has bought the dip again, taking advantage of the...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

El Salvador adds nearly $25 million in bitcoin to state coffers, says president

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - The Salvadoran government acquired 420 more bitcoin on Wednesday, President Nayib Bukele announced on social media, as the Central American doubled down on its splashy cryptocurrency experiment. The latest purchase of bitcoin, worth nearly $25 million at current prices, marks the first government acquisition of the...
WORLD
hypebeast.com

El Salvador Buys $25 Million USD Worth of Bitcoin

El Salvador, a nation that recently became the first country in the world to recognize Bitcoin as a national currency, bought 420 Bitcoin (roughly $25 million USD) on Wednesday. President Nayib Bukele, a vocal supporter of the cryptocurrency, tweeted about the country’s acquisition. “We just bought the dip!” he wrote,...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Bitcoins#Imf#Central American#Casa Presidencial
FXStreet.com

El Salvador 'buys the dip,' acquires 420 additional Bitcoin

The government of El Salvador has bought 420 more bitcoin ($25.6 million), President Nayib Bukele tweeted on Wednesday. Nayib Bukele said in a series of tweets, “It was a long wait, but worth it. We just bought the dip!” He added that “We’re already making a profit of the bitcoin we just bought.”
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Buoyant Bitcoin Prices Met with Silence by El Salvador’s Anti-BTC Critics

As bitcoin (BTC) prices continue to hover around the USD 60,000 mark, a kind of hush has fallen over much of the El Salvador mainstream media – most of which is vehemently opposed to both President Nayib Bukele and his bitcoin adoption drive. As previously reported, the right-wing, populist Bukele...
CURRENCIES
theblockcrypto.com

El Salvador's Bukele announces new bitcoin education project

El Salvador will construct 20 “bitcoin schools” using a surplus from its bitcoin fund, president Nayib Bukele announced this week. The country has broken ground on a previously-announced pet hospital that will also receive funding from the trust. El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele announced yet another public project funded through...
PETS
cryptoslate.com

20 Bitcoin schools to be built in El Salvador with surplus from Bitcoin Trust

El Salvador is planning a new creative endeavor to boost its Bitcoin-related transactions in the nation. The country is planning to build 20 new Bitcoin schools under their “My New School” program. As per El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, the surplus derived from the State’s Bitcoin Trust will be utilized...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
bitcoinist.com

From The Ground: The “Bitcoin In El Salvador” Documentary, What Did We Learn?

The audiovisual part of the “Bitcoin in El Salvador” documentary is truly amazing. Dutch national Arnold Hubach, Bitcoin Magazine NL’s editor, got shots that are out of this world. He recorded the good, the bad, and the ugly about the whole Bitcoinization process. The man is obviously partial to Bitcoin but, from the political point of view, he gave us much needed neutral look at the events.
BITCOIN
tokenpost.com

El Salvador adds 420 Bitcoin to its BTC stash

El Salvador made headlines earlier this year by becoming the first country to grant legal tender status to Bitcoin. Despite the massive fluctuations of the crypto’s price since then, the government remains bullish and continues to promote BTC’s use among its citizens by coming up with various perks. In fact,...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

LABITCONF 2021 Bitcoin Conference To Be Hosted In El Salvador

The Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference (LABITCONF) is coming to San Salvador, El Salvador, where their event is set to bring together many of the smartest minds in the Bitcoin industry, as well as local entrepreneurs, for a special Bitcoin event. And being located in the only country in the world where bitcoin is legal tender, they couldn't have picked a better place.
WORLD
Benzinga

Zimbabwe To Follow El Salvador? Government Considers Adopting Bitcoin

Zimbabwe's government is considering the adoption of a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as an alternative means of payment in the country. What Happened: Zimbabwe authorities are looking into Bitcoin as a legal payment option, according to a Sunday report by local news outlet Bulawayo 24. Brigadier Colonel Charles Wekwete — the permanent secretary and head of the office of the president and cabinet’s e-government technology unit — said discussions with businesses are already taking place.
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

Why Nicaragua's slide toward dictatorship is a concern for the region and the US, too

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega “won” a fourth straight term on Nov. 7, 2021 – the second in a row with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as running mate. The vote has been called a sham by the international community, with President Joe Biden dismissing it as a “pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic.” And for good reason. Ortega and Murillo’s government has systematically arrested leading opposition presidential contenders, leaving only government-aligned “satellite parties” facing them in the election. An estimated 81% of Nicaraguans abstained from the vote. As Biden’s immediate condemnation may suggest, the election...
POLITICS
pymnts

Glitches, Fraud and High Fees Upset El Salvador's Bitcoin Chivo Wallet Users

The use of cryptocurrency as legal currency has been in force in El Salvador since Sept. 7, and in that period, user complaints continue to pile up. According to the country’s treasury department, $30,000 in taxes have been paid with the virtual Chivo Wallet after the Ministry of Finance authorized the payment of taxes, including VAT, income tax and import duties, with bitcoin starting the week of Oct. 18.
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

