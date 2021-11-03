CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Fest Offers Birds-Eye View of Nature

By Lee Evancho
 7 days ago
November 6, 2021

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

JSU Canyon Center

Autumn is here and, with fall foliage about to peak in North Alabama, the 12th annual Canyon Fest couldn’t come at a better time. On Saturday, take the scenic drive up to the JSU Canyon Center for a family friendly day of outdoor fun. Enjoy local music, live animal presentations, arts demonstrations, children’s activities, food and more. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the whole family – including leashed dogs.

For more information please contact the organizers.

The Independent

11 best kids’ toy-filled advent calendars that guarantee a playful Christmas countdown

Advent calendars don't have to be filled with chocolate to put a smile on a child's face. In fact, if you choose the right toy-filled advent calendar, the Christmas cheer will see your child way beyond the sugar high alternative.While the price is considerably higher – particularly if you've more than one child to buy for – the toy-filled advent calendar can be the gift that keeps on giving, with the contents becoming treasured pieces for years to come, so see it as an investment.The market is flooded with advent alternatives, but how do you find the right one? Home...
KIDS
