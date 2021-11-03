Canyon Fest Offers Birds-Eye View of Nature

November 6, 2021

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

JSU Canyon Center

Autumn is here and, with fall foliage about to peak in North Alabama, the 12th annual Canyon Fest couldn’t come at a better time. On Saturday, take the scenic drive up to the JSU Canyon Center for a family friendly day of outdoor fun. Enjoy local music, live animal presentations, arts demonstrations, children’s activities, food and more. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the whole family – including leashed dogs.

