Opening to traffic for the first time in 1937, the Lincoln Tunnel connecting Weehawken, New Jersey to Midtown Manhattan was hailed as the next great engineering triumph. The New Deal’s Public Works Administration provided funds for its construction in 1934, fresh off the success of the southern Holland Tunnel, the first mechanically ventilated underwater automobile tunnel to be built under the Hudson River. A second tube was built shortly after the Lincoln Tunnel’s first, with a third requested due to increasing traffic built in the late ’50s. To this day, the three tunnels service hundreds of thousands of cars and buses coming in and out of New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO