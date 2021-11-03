CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Fees Are as High as Ever with Heatmap Showing Elevated Gas Costs

u.today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the increasing popularity of the Ethereum network and the sudden jump in the popularity of meme coins and decentralized applications, the average fee has increased to an average of 150 Gwei per one transaction, according to IntoTheBlock. With the...

u.today

u.today

Bitcoin Whale Turns $294K Into $150 Million

A cryptocurrency wallet containing 2,207 Bitcoins (roughly $150 million at current prices) has become active for the first time in over eight years, according to blockchain tracker bot Whale Alert. Those coins were worth $294,287 when the address in question went dormant, which means that they have appreciated a whopping...
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $221M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $221,420,066 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xc121aeddb89db49ebc768d48c78d000fec1f9f74. $221 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xb84376af8a42cc0f329093b0be1e84b68bc9aa3b. Why it matters:...
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Network Fees Surge to Insane Levels as ENS Hits ATH

The cost of using the Ethereum network has surged to its second-highest level ever and the hype over the ENS airdrop may be driving it higher. Gas prices for layer 1 Ethereum can only be described as insane at the moment. According to Bitinfocharts, the average transaction fee on Ethereum spiked to $63 on Nov.9, its second-highest level in network history.
UPI News

Bitcoin and ethereum soar to record highs on crypto exchange

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Two popular cryptocurrencies soared to new all-time highs on Tuesday as investors remain bullish on the crypto market. Bitcoin, the most valuable and best-known cryptocurrency, and ethereum at one point on Tuesday reached the new milestones -- with prices of $68,530 and $4,837, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap.
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy on Low Prices November 2021 Week 2

The cryptocurrency market has surged to a new high. At just over $3 billion, its total cap has risen by around 11% in a week. Bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) are leading this rally, with both coins reach new all-time highs this week. However, for anyone put off by their already-high values, we’ve put together a list of the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy on low prices. This includes coins with good short-term potential, as well as those that could increase significantly over the next few months.
FXStreet.com

Will Ethereum ever overtake Bitcoin in value?

Initially, when people thought about cryptocurrencies, the first token that came to mind was Bitcoin. It is considered a leader in the cryptocurrency field, so many corporations now accept it as a store of value. Another formidable contender in the crypto market is Ethereum. Ethereum has also proved to be a first-mover with growing price value and reasonable volatility. So far, the big question has been whether or not Ethereum will ever overtake Bitcoin in terms of value.
d1softballnews.com

Ethereum: strong drop in gas

In the last few days it has occurred a sharp drop in Ethereum gas. To tell the truth, however, the anomaly is not so much in this decline, but in the previous peak. Until October 23rd the average transaction fees were less than $ 25, with the median less than $ 11. Beginning on October 24, they began to surge, reaching a fourth-quarter high on November 2, with average fees jumped to over $ 56, and the medians to over $ 30.
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
u.today

Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Crosses $3 Trillion Threshold for the First Time

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum Both Reach All-Time Highs

Bitcoin is the crypto market's leading coin. Image: Shutterstock. The price of Bitcoin has risen 7% in the last 24 hours and 10% in the last week to reach past $67,600, a new record per data from CoinGecko. Not to be outdone, Ethereum, the second-most valuable crypto asset by market...
