FADER Label's new management division has now officially launched. A press release from the label outlines all details:. "The artists who are on the FADER Management roster -- shallou, James Ivy, Del Water Gap and Mcamp -- are getting the benefits of hands-on, curated care from FADER as they build on their already expansive careers. Staying close to their ethos of bringing the creator's vision as the paramount focus, FADER embarks on this new venture with limitless creativity and innovation at the forefront of their agenda.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO