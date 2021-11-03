Water main break in Coxsackie

COXSACKIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Village of Coxsackie said the water main has been fixed. The water main break was on Hollister Street. The village issued an alert on their Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. on November 3.

Residents on Hollister Street were advised that their water may be turned off until further notice until the water main break is repaired.

