If you live in or have driven through Hays County, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. You’ve seen thousands of new residential rooftops pop up in the past decade. In fact, Hays County ranks as the primary U.S. metro county with the most growth in new housing units (57.4 percent) from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released November 2. Among those housing units are single-family homes, condos, townhomes, and apartments.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO