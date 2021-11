Soon after first-year students’ first semester begins, they may have already wrecked the curve in Homesickness 101, Fundamentals of Loneliness and Basic Fear of Failure. If you are one of those students at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and certainly if you’re facing anxiety, depression and grief, the team of professionals at the Student Counseling and Wellness Center encourages you to take advantage of their free services – for your sake and for the sake of your future patients.

