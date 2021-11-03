CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Egypt's leader orders government to move to new capital

the-journal.com
 7 days ago

CAIRO (AP) - Egypt's president on Wednesday ordered his administration to start moving its offices next month to a sprawling new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo, a spokesman said. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has directed the government to begin a six-month trial period of working from the...

www.the-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

On rare visit, UAE FM shows Syria 'support'

The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat met Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus Tuesday for the first time since Syria's war began, triggering US denunciations of efforts to normalise ties with a "dictator." "This administration will not express any support for efforts to normalise or rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad, who is a brutal dictator," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, not referring to him as president.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Leader of Ethiopia's Oromo rebels predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government says his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war would end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. The government is just trying to buy time, and they are trying to instigate civil war in this country, so they are calling for the nation to fight."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Africa#Cairo#Ap#Cabinet#Parliament#Al Ahram#Muslim
AFP

Resignation of Lebanon minister could solve Gulf row: Arab League

The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States.  Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun said Information Minister George Kordahi's departure could be a starting point for "detente" between Lebanon and Gulf states.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Cyprus seeks to suspend asylum applications

Cyprus said Wednesday it would seek to suspend asylum applications to cope with an influx of irregular migrants entering the eastern Mediterranean island that it blames on Turkey. Data showed European Union member Cyprus was facing "demographic change" and "acute socio-economic effects" as a result the migrant crisis, said government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos. "A request will be submitted to the European Commission to take action in favour of the Republic of Cyprus, including granting it the right to suspend asylum applications by people entering the country illegally," he told reporters. The Republic of Cyprus says it has the highest number of first-time asylum applications among all 27 EU members relative to its population of roughly one million.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Poland sees migrant border surge, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe. Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants -- mainly Kurds from the Middle East -- who are trapped at the border, with the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday over the issue. Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into European Union and NATO member Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions. "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Greece claims Turkish coast guard pushes migrants its way

Greece accused Turkey on Tuesday of acting like a “pirate” in waters between the two regional rivals, claiming that its coast guard escorted and tried to push into Greek waters a boat of migrants who were trying to illegally reach Greece.The Greek coast guard posted a video of a large Turkish patrol vessel and what seems to be a smaller one beside an inflatable dinghy containing dozens of people.A coast guard statement said the Turkish vessels accompanied the migrant boat off the Greek Aegean Sea island of Lesbos — which is near Turkey's coast — early Tuesday. It said...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's election

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega holds a commanding lead in results from Sunday’s election against a field of little-known challengers. Ortega’s strongest potential competitors weren't on the ballot and are in jail.Victory would give Ortega his fourth consecutive five-year term as president.His government has grown increasingly heavy-handed since massive protests began in April 2018. The demonstrations were violently put down by police and government agents. Authorities continue pursuing those involved.Ortega has said the protests of 2018 were a foreign-backed coup plot. Three dozen opposition leaders, including the potential candidates, arrested since June have essentially been charged with treason and accused...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Egypt’s ‘Like New’ 747-8 Flies To Hamburg For Cabin Fitout

The unwanted 747-8 Back in 2011, Boeing was building a fleet of new technology 747-8s for German airline Lufthansa. The airline had ordered 20 of the type, set to be delivered between 2012 and 2015, as passenger carriers. But Boeing needed a test aircraft and requested that one remain in the United States for flight testing and demonstrations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
OilPrice.com

Is Egypt’s Oil And Gas Sector Set To Boom?

Italian oil major, Eni, announced this week that it has made three new oil and gas discoveries in the Meleiha region of western Egypt. The new discovery further adds to Egypt’s recent announcement that it expects to become self-sufficient in oil by as early as 2023. Eni’s finds are just...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition

Myanmar's junta has charged a US journalist detained since May with sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, his lawyer said Wednesday. The additional charges under Myanmar's anti-terror and sedition laws open Fenster up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 aid drivers to the conflict-torn north, the latest roundups despite an international push to end a brutal war. The news, which came a day after the UN reported the arrests of employees in the capital Addis Ababa, is likely to further inflame tensions with the government following a decision in September to expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in the country's affairs. A UN spokesperson said the latest detentions targeted contract drivers for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray. "We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP have been detained in Semera. We are liaising with the government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention," a UN spokesperson said.
UNITED NATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy