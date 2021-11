A new article in The Hollywood reporter is shining a light on the sexism and harassment female comics face in the stand-up community. It also points to the failed attempts women have had in the industry to gain the support of the #MeToo movement. Mona Shaikh, comedian and producer of 'Minority Reportz' at New York Comedy Festival was featured in that article and joins Cheddar News to talk about this issue.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO