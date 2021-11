Even in the “sexiest” job, finding work-life balance is essential. If the pandemic has taught us anything about work, it’s that mental health is crucially important to being productive. If you just landed that new data job (congrats!), prepare to set boundaries and expectations to protect your mental health. If you have been settled into a job for awhile but you can’t shake the feeling of always being required to do more than you have time or energy to do, then you need to make some changes.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO