Healthy Snacks with Hyvee

Avocado, grapes, hummus, cheese—if these are your go-to foods, you’re in luck: They’re all part of the Mediterranean diet, a meal plan that focuses on eating whole grains, veggies, beans, low-fat dairy and lean meats. It's helped people lose weight, and in one study, it helped reduce symptoms of depression. Beyond that, the core ingredients of the diet also make for plenty of easy, nutritious snacks. So toss aside that bag of chips—here are 26 Mediterranean diet snacks (like veggie sushi and raw brownie bites) that are as satisfying as they are good for you.
Comments / 0