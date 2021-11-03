CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Healthy Snacks with Hyvee

ourquadcities.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistered Dietician Nina Struss joined us today...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Park Rapids Enterprise

NORTHWOODS COOKS: Healthy snacks for little ghosts and goblins

2 small bananas (ripe, frozen) Peel bananas and chop into small pieces. Place bananas in the freezer until hard. Put all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve right away. Makes 2 servings. Ants on a Log. 4 celery stalks. 1/2 cup...
RECIPES
Parade

9 Smart Bedtime Snacks for Diabetics

Many people with diabetes deliberately nosh at night to keep glucose levels from plummeting while they sleep. A snack before bed isn’t a bad impulse, says Dr. Fran Cogen, MD, director of the childhood and adolescent diabetes program at Children’s National Health System. But the wrong kind of snack can actually make things worse. Instead of high-carb fare like chips, “aim for a bedtime snack of protein plus carbohydrate,” she says.
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

26 Healthy Mediterranean Diet Snacks to Keep You Full All Day

Avocado, grapes, hummus, cheese—if these are your go-to foods, you’re in luck: ﻿﻿They’re all part of the Mediterranean diet, a meal plan that focuses on eating whole grains, veggies, beans, low-fat dairy and lean meats. ﻿It's helped people lose weight, and in one study, it helped reduce symptoms of depression. Beyond that, the core ingredients of the diet also make for plenty of easy, nutritious snacks. So toss aside that bag of chips—here are 26 Mediterranean diet snacks (like veggie sushi and raw brownie bites) that are as satisfying as they are good for you.
NUTRITION
TrendHunter.com

Festive Fiber-Rich Plant Snacks

UK-based brand Merchant Gourmet has launched a new plant-based product for consumers to pick up this holiday season as a way to enjoy some of the best flavors of the season. The limited-edition Merchant Gourmet Spiced Grains & Chestnuts with Wild Rice & Cranberries is suitable for being enjoyed on its own or used to craft a range of plant-based seasonal dishes like stews, stuffing balls and more. The fiber-rich product is crafted without preservatives or artificial colors in the mix.
FOOD & DRINKS
STACK

Always Hungry? These 6 Healthy Snacks Are Guaranteed to Fill You Up

There’s being hungry, and there’s being hungry. The latter refers to that insatiable, unquenchable, indestructible hunger that leads you to down an entire bag of Doritos, a bowl of Rocky Road and two slices of pizza—and somehow still be hungry! We know the feeling, and we hate it. Here’s the...
FOOD & DRINKS
bakingbusiness.com

Core Foods introduces oat snack

NEW YORK — Core Foods is introducing Core Fiber Powered Oat Snacks. The snacks are formulated with whole grains and contain five grams of prebiotic fiber. The new product is available in three varieties, including vegan ranch, sea salt and olive oil, and peanut butter. "At Core Foods, we believe...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Spicy-Sweet Nut Snacks

The Royal Hawaiian Orchards Mango Habanero Seasoned Macadamia Nuts are one of the latest snacks from the brand that's focused on providing consumers with a balanced flavor experience that's sweet, spicy and satisfying. The snack comes in four-ounce bags and is crafted using premium macadamia nuts that have been tossed...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Snack Chip-Infused QSR Foods

The Del Taco Takis menu has been quietly unveiled as a collaboration range of items from the QSR brand that are all infused with the popular snack chip. The menu consists of four options to choose from including the Takis Double Del Cheeseburge, the Takis Roller, the Loaded Takis and the Takis Grilled Chicken Burrito. Each of the menu items are packed with Takis Fuego Rolled Chips to add in a touch of spicy flavor and a distinctive crunch that will help enhance texture.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wellness Wednesday: Sneak-a-snacks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is sneak-a-snacks. Ingredients● 1 Cup oats● ⅔ toasted coconut flakes● ½ Cup sunflower butter● ½ Cup […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
TrendHunter.com

Protein-Rich Oat Flapjack Snacks

The Warrior RAW Cookies & Cream Flapjack has been introduced by the brand to provide consumers with a way to satisfy their hunger in a way that's health-focused and also packed with flavor. The snack is achieved with an oat-based flapjack that boasts a creamy profile with a bit of crunch and has 20-grams of milk protein in every serving. The product has just 3.7-grams of sugar to make it a health-conscious option for consumers to incorporate into their lifestyle.
FOOD & DRINKS
news4sanantonio.com

Halloween Snack Ideas

It is Thursday and Siobhain is getting creative this morning! Halloween is this weekend, and she is sharing some Halloween snack ideas for you to try at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Protein-Packed Tuna Snack Kits

Bumble Bee Prime Protein On the Run snack kits share a taste of something savory, crunchy and sweet in a convenient format that's ready to take anywhere. The new snack kits from Bumble Bee Seafood Co. combine gourmet marinated tuna with savory artisanal crackers, plus a caramel treat to round out the snack or meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
ourquadcities.com

The perfect snack formula | Hyvee

Sometimes breakfast, lunch and dinner aren’t enough. Registered Dietician Katie Schaeffer joined us today to talk about healthy snack options that won’t leave you feeling guilty. For more snack options visit hyvee.com.
FOOD & DRINKS
vegoutmag.com

Top 15 Nostalgic Vegan Snacks

These snacks will transport you back to the 90s. Wish you could go back to the days of trampoline jumping, devouring yummy after-school snacks, and not having to worry about paying bills? While we can’t help you with your bills, we can definitely help you track down the plant-based versions of all your favorite childhood eats! From Cheetos, Doritos, and Hot Pockets to M&M’s and Little Debbie Snacks, there’s a vegan alternative for just about any popular food item from your past. Here’s a list of the top 15 nostalgic vegan snacks.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Snack Like a Chef

"I like to eat in company, but I like to snack alone," confesses Jeffrey Yoskowitz, author of The Gefilte Manifesto. I am the same way. As a chef, recipe developer and food writer, I understand the momentous occasions of my life through dishes enjoyed and dishes shared–and I look at these with a laser focus, dissecting them, explaining to others their constituent parts, and unpacking the magic of many, many meals. But sometimes the best snacks are enjoyed in between those momentous meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
therebelwalk.com

Shark Snacks: Breakfast Casserole

OXFORD, Miss. — While I typically love afternoon and/or night games best, there is something to be said for morning games a.k.a. “breakfast games.” An 11 a.m. kickoff is the perfect excuse to indulge in Bloody Marys and breakfast foods, which I love. This week’s recipe is for a savory,...
OXFORD, MS

