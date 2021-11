There’s something for everyone. Thanksgiving really is one of the most underrated holidays of the year. People always talk about how they love Halloween or Christmas, but the thing about both of those holidays is that they involve... moving. On Thanksgiving, all you have to do is stuff your face with turkey and then pass out on a couch — which, TBH, sounds like an ideal day. The only thing you really have to worry about is what to watch while you digest all those mashed potatoes. Thankfully, Netflix is here to make that a little easier. Here are some Netflix movies to watch on Thanksgiving this year.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO