CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Halloween's over - what should I do with my costume?

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Halloween costumes go out of style after a single night - especially for outfits...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Charli's SpongeBob-Inspired Halloween Costume Is Exactly What I Want To Wear

Charli D’Amelio is the reigning queen of internet content, so it’s no surprise she went all out for Halloween. The TikTok star revealed her 2021 costume on Oct. 27, and she dressed up as one of the most iconic aquatic characters in animated television. Charli D’Amelio’s 2021 Halloween costume from SpongeBob Squarepants is everything.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Rock Shares A Look At His Halloween Costume, And It's Exactly My Speed

Halloween is an excellent time of year for a lot of folks, who go all out to create memorable and fun Halloween costumes. Ariana Grande totally went for an over-the-top monster throwback and Lizzo pulled off dressing like Baby Yoda this year. But for some of us, dressing up for Halloween is a bit more of a casual affair. Just ask The Rock and his Red Notice director Rawson Thurber.
CELEBRITIES
orangemedianetwork.com

Beyond the Page: What’s the Deal with Halloween Costumes?

Prism editor Tosca Ruotolo invites volunteers Emmalee Roberts and Eva Nikolayev onto Beyond the Page to talk about Halloween Costumes!. On this episode of Beyond the Page, Tosca, Eva and Emmalee discuss the ins and outs of halloween costumes. The group decides their favorite and least favorite kinds of costumes, what NOT to wear and costumes of the past and present. Tune in to get the scoop!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Movies#Textile
Indy100

Ex-hotel worker reveals the one breakfast item you should never eat

A TikToker who claims to be a former hotel worker posted a viral video warning followers against eating continental breakfasts at hotels. Brandi Augustus, who goes by @brandiaugustus on the platform, spoke on why it’s best to avoid hotel breakfast in the video captioned, “Don’t eat the free breakfast!”. “I...
LIFESTYLE
kpopstarz.com

Which Halloween Costume Do You Think Should Win? Here are Artists Who Stood Out During 'SMTOWN Wonderland 2021'

SM Entertainment artists NCT Dream Chenle, SHINee Onew, Raiden, WayV Xiaojun and more understood the assignment! During "SMTOWN Wonderland 2021," the agency's artists cosplayed their favorite characters and as a result, fans worldwide selected the costumes that they think stood out the best this year!. On October 31, SM Entertainment...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
Vulture

Best I Think You Should Leave–Inspired Halloween Costumes

One way to tell the success of a series is to see how many people are dressed as characters from it for Halloween. Thankfully, there’s been one sketch series that’s been dominating Halloweekend. Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave is constantly at the center of internet memes and pop culture. From Kanye unknowingly cosplaying as Karl Havoc to Facebook’s name change, Tim Robinson’s hit Netflix sketch series inspires the internet to be creative, especially for Halloween. Fans delivered, and none of these costumes are flops, unlike the coffins in “Coffin Flop.” We’re rounding up our favorite I Think You Should Leave–inspired costumes this spooky season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
vinepair.com

Ask a Somm: What Should I Do if I Really Don’t Like the Wine I Ordered?

Trying new things is one of the most exciting parts about dining out. From dishes made with unusual preparations and ingredients, to signature cocktails crafted with unfamiliar spirits, restaurant menus are filled with items that give diners the unique opportunity to branch out. This is perhaps even more true when...
FOOD & DRINKS
themanual.com

What Size Cooler Do I Need For My Trip?

A good cooler is an indispensable item for your outdoor adventures. Buy the right one, and your drinks will stay cold, your perishables unspoiled, and your ice, well, ice. Coolers come in all different sizes. In this guide I’ll break down which size cooler you’ll need for any trip. What...
FOOD & DRINKS
Vegetarian Times

What Are Meyer Lemons and What Should I Do with Them?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Lemons are at the height of ripeness during the darkness of mid-winter — how wonderful is that? Just when we are most in need of a revitalizing blast of summery color and flavor, the earth provides it, and even throws in a vitamin C boost to help clear out the cold-and-flu cobwebs.
LIFESTYLE
kgns.tv

What’s Trending: Halloween costumes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are always having a blast on the morning show, especially on the Friday before Halloween!. The KGNS Today crew decided to dawn this year’s Halloween costumes. Both Mindy Casso and Ruben Villarreal go together like peanut butter and jelly, which is why they are dressed...
LAREDO, TX
University Daily Kansan

Do this: Last-minute Halloween costumes

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you're like me, you procrastinate way too much when it comes to costumes. It can be scary to decide what you should dress as. Because of this, I thought it seemed like a perfect time to make a list of super quick and effortless last-minute Halloween costumes. I’ll break them into the following categories: punny costumes, simple costumes and character costumes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
94.9 HOM

Extra Halloween Candy? Here’s What to do With It!

Let's be clear, you could just eat all of it yourself, but that wouldn't necessarily be the healthiest option, would it?. If you're not up for pile driving 10 pound of skittles and peanut butter cups down you gullet you can actually donate it to charity. According to WMTW, there...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy