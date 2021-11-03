CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccine for children available at CVS locations across Virginia

By Keyris Manzanares
WRIC - ABC 8News
 7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Starting Sunday, Nov. 7, select CVS Pharmacy locations in Virginia will begin offering a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages five to 11 years of age.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS App. CVS officials said the scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required for this age group and children must be accompanied by an adult.

CVS told 8News that they aren’t providing a list of stores as it will change as they receive more doses of the vaccine.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

Millions of shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have already been shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

