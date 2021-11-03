CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-alarm fire at Sunset Park deli injures 3

By News 12 Staff
A three-alarm fire broke out at a Sunset Park deli Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. and was upgraded to a three-alarm fire at approximately 8:27 a.m., the FDNY says.

Firefighters worked to get the last of the flames out inside a deli on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street.

Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante says they faced some difficulties almost immediately.

"The gate was closed, so we had to cut the gates and force entry," he says. "The fire got into the walls behind the wall by the stove and started traveling into the ceiling, so it was very labor-intensive."

Rosie Velez lives in the building and says she and her neighbors heard an explosion and then saw smoke everywhere. She says the tenants worked together to help evacuate everyone from the building as the FDNY arrived on scene.

It took the FDNY about two hours to get things under control. News 12 is told two firefighters and a resident were treated for minor injuries. Velez says it was heartwarming to see everyone working together.

An investigation continues into what caused the fire.

Officials on the scene say that two firefighters and one civilian received minor injuries from the fire, which was under control shortly after 9:30 a.m.

