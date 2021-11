Grafana Labs has announced new updates to its observability platform, such as Grafana OnCall and Grafana Enterprise Traces. Grafana OnCall is an on-call management tool that came about because of the company’s acquisition of Amixr. It can be used to easily create and manage on-call schedules. It is designed to allow for faster resolution times because teams won’t have to manage alerts from separate tools, such as Grafana, Prometheus, and Alertmanager. Having a single tool to view alerts in lowers the risk of missing an important update and reduces time spent responding to notifications.

