Modeling Water-cleansing Wetlands in Extreme Weather

Newswise — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science maintains and operates 28 scientific user facilities at national laboratories across the country. These national user facilities provide researchers worldwide with advanced tools for modern science, including accelerators, particle colliders, supercomputers, light and neutron sources, and nanoscience instruments. More than that, users have access to staff who can train them on how to operate these tools and advance their research by helping with data collection and analysis, follow-on experiments, and manuscript preparation. This combination of state-of-the-art instruments, staff expertise, and diverse users and projects makes user facilities ideal centralized locations for industry to engage for technology development and adoption.
