CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Modeling Water-cleansing Wetlands in Extreme Weather

By Georgia Institute of Technology
Newswise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — The cycle of rising temperatures leads to increases in precipitation as well as droughts. But what impact will these weather extremes, especially heavier precipitation, have on the earth’s most effective water cleansers – wetland sediments?. That question is driving a new $1 million, three-year grant awarded to...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
newscentermaine.com

Climate change and the resulting extreme weather from it

MAINE, USA — Since the year began, weather headlines have made the news nonstop. Here are some snippets that you may remember hearing about:. Needless to say, 2021 has been a banner year for extreme weather. The number of big weather disasters has been rising on top of changes in...
MAINE STATE
Fatherly

This Extreme Weather Tool Is Legit Terrifying (and Really Useful)

The weather is one of the more impactful yet unpredictable parts of our daily lives. That’s why USA Fact has tracked the weather in all counties in the United States (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) for your perusal — especially if the warming climate is something you think about daily. And to really make it convenient, they even created a bunch of maps to give people a better idea of what areas have unusual trends in weather.
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

During Historic Drought, Higher Temperatures Helped Beetle Kill More California Pine Trees

Newswise — A new study shows climate change can have cascading effects on forests. Using computer modeling, researchers from North Carolina State University, the Los Alamos National Laboratory and other institutions found increased temperatures during an historic drought in California contributed to the death of large numbers of giant pine trees by speeding up the life cycle of a tree-killing beetle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newswise

Tread Lightly: ‘Eggshell Planets’ Possible Around Other Stars

Newswise — Strange ‘eggshell planets’ are among the rich variety of exoplanets possible, according to a study from Washington University in St. Louis. These rocky worlds have an ultra-thin outer brittle layer and little to no topography. Such worlds are unlikely to have plate tectonics, raising questions as to their habitability.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetlands#Surface Water#Weather Extremes#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Water Systems#Extreme Weather#Department
Newswise

Brookhaven Lab and Small Business Partner to Advance Characterization Tools

Newswise — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science maintains and operates 28 scientific user facilities at national laboratories across the country. These national user facilities provide researchers worldwide with advanced tools for modern science, including accelerators, particle colliders, supercomputers, light and neutron sources, and nanoscience instruments. More than that, users have access to staff who can train them on how to operate these tools and advance their research by helping with data collection and analysis, follow-on experiments, and manuscript preparation. This combination of state-of-the-art instruments, staff expertise, and diverse users and projects makes user facilities ideal centralized locations for industry to engage for technology development and adoption.
SMALL BUSINESS
Newswise

$5M grant will tackle pangenomics computing challenge

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. -- As scientists continue to catalog genomic variations in everything from plants to people, today’s computers are struggling to provide the power needed to find the secrets hidden within mass amounts of genomic data. A team led by Christopher Batten, associate professor in the School of...
ENGINEERING
Newswise

New scalable method resolves materials joining in solid-state batteries

Newswise — Scientists at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a scalable, low-cost method to improve the joining of materials in solid-state batteries, resolving one of the big challenges in the commercial development of safe, long-lived energy storage systems. Solid-state batteries incorporate a safer, fast-charging architecture...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Meet VMS – the briefcase-sized chemistry lab headed to Venus

Newswise — Short for Venus Mass Spectrometer, VMS is one of five instruments aboard the DAVINCI descent probe. Launching in 2029, DAVINCI will be the first US probe mission to enter Venus’ atmosphere in over 40 years. The goal of the mission is to explore Venus to determine if it was habitable, and to understand how it ended up as inhospitable as it did.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Country
China
Newswise

Yale researchers develop RNA-based therapy that clears SARS-CoV-2 from mice

Newswise — Researchers at Yale School of Medicine have discovered that an RNA molecule that stimulates the body’s early antiviral defense system can protect mice from a range of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. The study, published today in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments for COVID-19 in immunocompromised patients, as well as providing an inexpensive therapeutic option for developing countries that currently lack access to vaccines.
CANCER
Newswise

New algorithms advance the computing power of early-stage quantum computers

Newswise — A group of scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Ames Laboratory has developed computational quantum algorithms that are capable of efficient and highly accurate simulations of static and dynamic properties of quantum systems. The algorithms are valuable tools to gain greater insight into the physics and chemistry of complex materials, and they are specifically designed to work on existing and near-future quantum computers.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy