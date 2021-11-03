CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Kylie Jenner twins with daughter Stormi Webster as she reveals matching diamond rings

By Tina Campbell
 7 days ago
Kylie Jenner has sparked speculation that she is engaged after sharing that boyfriend Travis Scott has gifted both her and their daughter matching diamond rings.

Posting a snap showing the makeup mogul, 24, and three-year-old Stormi Webster’s bling side-by-side, she wrote: “Daddy got us matching rings.”

Older half-sister Khloé Kardashian was quick to comment, writing: “No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Followed by: “Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn.”

Both rings feature a pear-cut stone nestled next to an emerald-cut diamond in a “Toi et Moi” style.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, hailed the “unique design and presentation” which he said would have put the Sicko Mode rapper, 29, back a pretty penny.

“Kylie’s enormous diamonds look to be 5 or 6 carats each, with an estimated value of $325,000 for both. Stormi’s diamonds appear to be 1.5 carats each, with an estimated value of $120,000 for both,” He told Page Six Style.

Although Kylie didn’t reveal if there was a special reason behind the impressive rocks, she is currently pregnant with the couple’s second baby.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confirmed that she was expecting in September.

