Pregnant Kylie Jenner twins with daughter Stormi Webster as she reveals matching diamond rings

Kylie Jenner has sparked speculation that she is engaged after sharing that boyfriend Travis Scott has gifted both her and their daughter matching diamond rings.

Posting a snap showing the makeup mogul, 24, and three-year-old Stormi Webster’s bling side-by-side, she wrote: “Daddy got us matching rings.”

Older half-sister Khloé Kardashian was quick to comment, writing: “No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Followed by: “Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn.”

Both rings feature a pear-cut stone nestled next to an emerald-cut diamond in a “Toi et Moi” style.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, hailed the “unique design and presentation” which he said would have put the Sicko Mode rapper, 29, back a pretty penny.

“Kylie’s enormous diamonds look to be 5 or 6 carats each, with an estimated value of $325,000 for both. Stormi’s diamonds appear to be 1.5 carats each, with an estimated value of $120,000 for both,” He told Page Six Style.

Although Kylie didn’t reveal if there was a special reason behind the impressive rocks, she is currently pregnant with the couple’s second baby.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confirmed that she was expecting in September.

