It's actually quite surprising in the whole state of Montana we don't have one Michelin Star restaurant but we think there are a few places that could change that. So if you don't know, the Michelin tire company is behind ranking restaurants and hotels to help folks plan their trips and have a memorable experience. It started in France in the 1890s by the founders and has grown worldwide. The better the restaurant or hotel, the more stars they will get and the more desirable their location will be. The thing is, Montana doesn't have one singular Michelin Star-rated restaurant and that's interesting.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO