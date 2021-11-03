CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Bail set at $150K in deadly DUI crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs

By Caroline Bleakley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was traveling 156 mph prior to the crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman. Prosecutors said his blood-alcohol level was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit. An injured Ruggs’ made his first appearance before a judge...

Former NFL wide receiver kills person in high-speed car crash

DRUNK DRIVER: Rugg’s blood alcohol content was found to be twice the legal limit when he was taken into custody. Former Raiders Player Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph when he rear-ended another car, as reported to NPR by prosecutors in Las Vegas. Las Vegas resident Tina O. Tintor, age 23, was killed. The accident took place in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas strip at 3:39 a.m. this past Tuesday, according to ESPN.
Graphic video shows fiery aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs III crash

Newly released video shows the devastating aftermath of the DUI car crash involving Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, including the dead victim’s car engulfed in a fire ball. The deceased woman’s Toyota Rav4 can be seen in the footage fully ablaze, as one unidentified individual stands by Ruggs’ Corvette and...
David Chesnoff
Family of Victim in Henry Ruggs III Accident Issues Statement

The family of Tina Tintor, who died after her car was struck by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, released a statement Thursday. "Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend," the family attorney, Farhan Naqvi, said in a statement on their behalf.
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III launched a bid Wednesday to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and cost Ruggs his spot on the team. Ruggs didn’t appear […]
Man arrested after citizen sights stolen vehicle and calls police

CHICO, Calif. - On Nov. 5 at approximately 8:24 a.m., the Chico Police Department Dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle sighting in the 2500 block of the Esplanade. The citizen who reported seeing the vehicle said it was occupied by one subject. Officers arrived on the scene and spotted the stolen vehicle as it drove southbound on the Esplanade.
Deputies: Attorney Arrested After Dropping His Pants In Allegheny County Family Court

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An attorney was arrested for allegedly dropping his pants in Allegheny County family court. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said when they’re called to the magnetometers at court facilities, it’s usually for a weapon, not a half-naked man. Attorney Jeffrey Pollock was going through the Family Division Complex metal detectors for a hearing at the Family Division Complex Wednesday afternoon when deputies said he kept setting off the alarm. (Photo: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office) Pollock explained that his suspenders were the culprit and he didn’t want to take them off, but guards kept asking him to walk through until the alerts stopped, the sheriff’s office said. After a heated argument with guards, deputies said Pollock unhooked his suspenders, dropped his pants, took them off, placed them in the bin and went through the metal detector. As he was standing in the Family Division Rotunda in just his shirt and underwear, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called and took him into custody. He’s been charged with disorderly conduct.
Three arrested, fentanyl seized

COLUMBUS – A six-month undercover narcotics operation culminated this week in the arrests of three people and the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl. The investigation, which began in May, and was carried out by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Hilliard Division of Police led to the arrests on Thursday of two men and a woman and the confiscation of a quantity of fentanyl worth an estimated $940,000, according to a press release from Sheriff Dallas Baldwin Hilliard and Deputy Chief of Police Michael Woods.
Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
