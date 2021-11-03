Jingle Bell Ball 2021: Jesy Nelson to play first major show since quitting Little Mix

Jesy Nelson’s first major solo performance since quitting Little Mix has been revealed.

The Boyz singer, 30, has been confirmed to play the first of two nights at this year’s Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday December 11 at London’s O2 Arena

Jesy is no stranger to playing the annual festive shindig as one fourth of the chart-topping girl band, but this will be her first time taking to the stage as a solo act.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall may not be with her, but Jesy is certainly in good company with the rest of the first night performers confirmed today.

Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Years & Years and DJ JaCx Jones will all appear.

Also slated to perform are Clean Bandit, Becky Hill, Sigrid and Mimi Webb.

The line-up for the second night of the Jingle Bell Ball (December 12) will be announced from 8am on Thursday during the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp.

