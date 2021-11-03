CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban Remarks on Initial CFP Rankings, Including Former Assistant Coaches' Success

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQYfX_0clTATUc00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Tuesday, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season were revealed. At the top was the Georgia Bulldogs, with Alabama coming in second ahead of third-placed Michigan State and Oregon in fourth.

Aside from Alabama and Georgia, the four top teams of the CFP could not be further separated geographically. That being said, they do all have one thing in common: all four teams are either coached by Saban himself or one of his former assistant coaches that were on his 2015 coaching staff with the Crimson Tide.

In 2015, current Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was serving as Saban's defensive coordinator. Michigan State's Mel Tucker was Saban's secondary coach and Oregon's Mario Cristobal was Alabama's offensive line coach.

Add in Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, who are now ranked No. 16 in the first CFP rankings, and that makes four of Saban's former assistant coaches that were on the 2015 staff ranked in the top 25 teams in the nation. During the 2015 season, Kiffin was Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama.

During Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference, Saban remarked on the success of his former assistants from the 2015 team.

“We’ve always had success here because of the people in the organization and that most certainly starts with the coaching staff that we’ve had,” Saban said. “We’ve had some fantastic coaches here that have done an outstanding job with our players and it’s no surprise to me that they’re doing extremely well in their own programs now. And I think they actually do have some of the best teams in the country.”

For those that might not remember, the 2015 season was highly successful for the Crimson Tide. While Alabama did have one loss against Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide finished with an overall record of 14-1 and a CFP title victory over Clemson for the program's 16th national championship.

This season, Alabama looks to repeat that 2015 success. So far this year, the Crimson Tide has amassed a 7-1 record, with its one loss being a last-second falter against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. Since that game, though, Alabama has shown considerable improvement on both offense and defense — just like it did six seasons ago.

“I think our team has played extremely well at times,” Saban said of his 2021 team. “But I also think that we’ve been a little inconsistent so hopefully we can build on the identity of consistency in performance as being something that is gonna be necessary for us to finish the season the way we’d like to.”

One area that Saban has discussed all season that could use some improvement is its team leadership among the players. This year, the Crimson Tide has a high number of young players, which can spell trouble when trying to develop leadership.

During Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference, Saban addressed those difficulties and how he believes his team is improving in that category.

“We’ve certainly worked hard this year to try to develop some leadership on our team,” Saban said. “I think when you have a young team, that’s probably more difficult to do. Young players don’t always want to step out ahead of older players and we just don’t have that many older players.

"But I think it’s improved and I think it’s getting better, but I still think it’s something that we need to have more people sort of challenge other people to become leaders and do the things that we need to do to support and help other players on the team so that they can be the best that they can be.”

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 10, 2021

There's also BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page. Women's Basketball: Alabama defeated Charleston Southern in its season opener 109-32. Senior guard Brittany Davis led all scorers with 25 points and had a double-double with 12. additional rebounds in her first game since the 2019-20 season. Men's Basketball: Alabama defeated Louisiana...
SPORTS
BamaCentral

Everything Nick Saban Said Ahead of New Mexico State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday evening, Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media one final time this week ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup against New Mexico State. Alabama enters the game as heavy favorites. Being ranked the No. 2 team in the country, the Crimson Tide currently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Discusses Adapting to Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday, Alabama defensive back Marcus Banks announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Leaving a team in the middle of the season was previously unheard of barring unusual circumstances, but it has become more of the norm in college football with the transfer portal and more relaxed transfer rules from the NCAA.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Breaking Down Alabama Basketball's 2022 Signing Class

With Rylan Griffen's recent commitment, Alabama basketball is up to five commitments in the 2022 recruiting class. Head coach Nate Oats along with primary recruiters Antione Pettway and Bryan Hodgson have been blazing hot on the recruiting trail over the past three months, and each commit will bring something unique to Alabama's future.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Lane Kiffin
BamaCentral

Class of 2022 Alabama Basketball Recruiting Tracker

Year three for Alabama basketball is underway, but Nate Oats and the coaching staff have lined up a massive recruiting class for year four. The Crimson Tide has a top-five class nationally with five commitments from some of the most sought after basketball talent in the country. This group of five could rival that 2017 class that included Collin Sexton, John Petty and Herb Jones as the best recruiting class in Alabama basketball history.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Picks Up Fourth Commitment in Two Weeks

Last week was one of the best recruiting weeks in Alabama basketball history with the commitments of Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and JUCO forward Nick Pringle, but the Crimson Tide wasn't quite done. Hours before Alabama basketball's first game of the season, Texas shooting guard Rylan Griffen announced his commitment...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Cfp#American Football#Michigan State#Ole Miss
BamaCentral

2022 Defensive Lineman Isaiah Hastings Commits to Alabama

On the morning of his 18th birthday, Isaiah Hastings, a 6-foot-5, 290 pounds defensive lineman, announced his decision to join the Alabama Crimson Tide. The addition of Hastings gives Alabama 19 commits for the class of 2022, and its third defensive lineman of the class, joining Jaheim Oatis and Walter Bob.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Luke "Fluff" Ratliff Remembered in Special Ceremony Before First Alabama Basketball Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Before Alabama basketball began the season on the court, the program took some time to remember and honor its biggest fan. A special ceremony was held inside Coleman Coliseum about 15 minutes prior to tipoff against Louisiana Tech where the Alabama program honored former Crimson Chaos president Luke "Fluffopotamus" Ratliff who passed away in April.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
BamaCentral

SEC Names Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr. Defensive Player of the Week, Crimson Tide Coaches Select Seven Players of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference named Alabama sophomore outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. its Defensive Player of the Week following his performance on Saturday night against the LSU Tigers. Against the Tigers in the Crimson Tide's 20-14 win, Anderson led Alabama in tackles with 12. Four of those tackles...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy