Nick Saban Remarks on Initial CFP Rankings, Including Former Assistant Coaches' Success

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Tuesday, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season were revealed. At the top was the Georgia Bulldogs, with Alabama coming in second ahead of third-placed Michigan State and Oregon in fourth.

Aside from Alabama and Georgia, the four top teams of the CFP could not be further separated geographically. That being said, they do all have one thing in common: all four teams are either coached by Saban himself or one of his former assistant coaches that were on his 2015 coaching staff with the Crimson Tide.

In 2015, current Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was serving as Saban's defensive coordinator. Michigan State's Mel Tucker was Saban's secondary coach and Oregon's Mario Cristobal was Alabama's offensive line coach.

Add in Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, who are now ranked No. 16 in the first CFP rankings, and that makes four of Saban's former assistant coaches that were on the 2015 staff ranked in the top 25 teams in the nation. During the 2015 season, Kiffin was Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama.

During Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference, Saban remarked on the success of his former assistants from the 2015 team.

“We’ve always had success here because of the people in the organization and that most certainly starts with the coaching staff that we’ve had,” Saban said. “We’ve had some fantastic coaches here that have done an outstanding job with our players and it’s no surprise to me that they’re doing extremely well in their own programs now. And I think they actually do have some of the best teams in the country.”

For those that might not remember, the 2015 season was highly successful for the Crimson Tide. While Alabama did have one loss against Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide finished with an overall record of 14-1 and a CFP title victory over Clemson for the program's 16th national championship.

This season, Alabama looks to repeat that 2015 success. So far this year, the Crimson Tide has amassed a 7-1 record, with its one loss being a last-second falter against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. Since that game, though, Alabama has shown considerable improvement on both offense and defense — just like it did six seasons ago.

“I think our team has played extremely well at times,” Saban said of his 2021 team. “But I also think that we’ve been a little inconsistent so hopefully we can build on the identity of consistency in performance as being something that is gonna be necessary for us to finish the season the way we’d like to.”

One area that Saban has discussed all season that could use some improvement is its team leadership among the players. This year, the Crimson Tide has a high number of young players, which can spell trouble when trying to develop leadership.

During Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference, Saban addressed those difficulties and how he believes his team is improving in that category.

“We’ve certainly worked hard this year to try to develop some leadership on our team,” Saban said. “I think when you have a young team, that’s probably more difficult to do. Young players don’t always want to step out ahead of older players and we just don’t have that many older players.

"But I think it’s improved and I think it’s getting better, but I still think it’s something that we need to have more people sort of challenge other people to become leaders and do the things that we need to do to support and help other players on the team so that they can be the best that they can be.”