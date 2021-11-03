Will the COVID-19 vaccine make kids infertile?

Many parents are apprehensive about their kids getting the vaccine because they feel it has not been studied long enough to know the real consequences. Some are even worried it may cause infertility in their children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics states that the vaccine does not cause infertility in children.

The AAP stated on their website that the claims about vaccines causing infertility among children have been disproven.

The AAP states that while that specific concern was not studied during clinical trials, there have been no reports of loss of fertility overall among the millions who have had the vaccine. There was also no reports of loss of fertility in animal studies.

The statement was released following a survey done by the Kaiser Family Foundation that determined 66% of parents of 5 to 11-year-olds were worried about infertility for their children when they got older.

