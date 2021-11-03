CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

Will the COVID-19 vaccine make kids infertile?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago

Many parents are apprehensive about their kids getting the vaccine because they feel it has not been studied long enough to know the real consequences. Some are even worried it may cause infertility in their children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics states that the vaccine does not cause infertility in children.

The AAP stated on their website that the claims about vaccines causing infertility among children have been disproven.

The AAP states that while that specific concern was not studied during clinical trials, there have been no reports of loss of fertility overall among the millions who have had the vaccine. There was also no reports of loss of fertility in animal studies.

The statement was released following a survey done by the Kaiser Family Foundation that determined 66% of parents of 5 to 11-year-olds were worried about infertility for their children when they got older.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Millions of people throughout the country collect food stamps on EBT cards to help combat food insecurity. In 2019 there ... MORE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OxT8_0clTA7P700
Propositions defeated by voters in New York: Same-day voter registration among them

Democrats outnumber Republicans in New York by more than 2 to 1. However, that didn’t guarantee passage of state ballot ... MORE

A longtime convenience store in the town of Lyons is changing hands. Jim’s Mobil has been sold to Quicklee’s, a ... MORE

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Canandaigua man following an investigation during the afternoon hours on ...

Comments / 25

Fedupw/itall
7d ago

Well I guess if you are going to subject your child to that risk then you will have to wait until they try and if they can't... OOPSIE... YOUR BAD

Reply(3)
7
Nonna of yo Business
6d ago

They tested this poison on 2600 children in a short period of time. They can’t tell the future? Did the test 5 year olds to see if they were fertile or not?

Reply
7
George Gibbs
7d ago

This is sick. Approved for 5-11 year olds? What happens in 2-8 years when they enter puberty, or 10-15 years when they start having children? Inflicting the death jab on children may result in ending your bloodline. Think!!!

Reply(2)
5
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Unvaccinated people 20 times more likely to die of COVID-19

A new study shows that if you’re unvaccinated you are 20 times more likely to die of COVID-19. The study was released from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Electronic lab reports, death certificates, and vaccine data were analyzed by researchers who found that unvaccinated people are at a much higher risk of death than vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

A new antibody can protect you from COVID-19 and the variants

A new antibody has been discovered to reduce how severe a number of coronaviruses are. Included is the novel coronavirus and the original SARS virus. The antibody was found by analyzing the blood of a patient who had contracted SARS and survived almost twenty years ago. They also found it by studying a patient infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyons, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
Lyons, NY
Health
FingerLakes1.com

Nursing homes left competing with hospitals for workers, now face massive shortfalls that could be disastrous for long-term care

Nursing home advocates say staffing level requirements are going to be difficult to achieve, and the state needs to step in if it’s going to mandate it. Workers who previously held jobs at nursing homes across the state and U.S. have moved on to other careers. It’s not an unusual problem, but given the lack of beds available at nursing homes because of existing staffing shortages – it’s creating long-term concern.
HEALTH SERVICES
FingerLakes1.com

New York will give out free, four-year scholarships to 5-11 year olds who get COVID-19 vaccine

New York’s pitch to parents of young children eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine now includes the possibility of a full-ride scholarship to any SUNY or CUNY school. Parents or legal guardians of any New Yorker who is 5 to 11 years of age and who has received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, may enter their child for a chance to win one of 50, four-year, full-ride scholarships (including tuition, fees, room-and-board, and expenses) to any two-year or four-year New York State public college or university.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Android#Aap#Ebt#Democrats#Republicans#Mobil#Quicklee
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy