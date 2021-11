New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Barkley has already returned one negative test after testing positive on Wednesday, so he will be cleared for Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders if he returns another negative test 24 hours apart. However, Barkley is still dealing with an ankle injury that could cause him to miss another game. Devontae Booker has been filling in as the Giants' lead back during Barkley's absence.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO