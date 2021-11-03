CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Ask For Help Locating Man Wanted For Larceny Incident At Target In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
 7 days ago
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a theft at an area Target.

According to the Bethel Police Department, the larceny took place on Friday, Oct. 22.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information regarding the incident, please contact Officer Freeman at 203-744-7900 Ext 601.

