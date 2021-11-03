CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Colts RB/fill-in QB Tom Matte, dead at age 82

Cover picture for the articleTom Matte, who spent his entire 12-year NFL career as a gritty running back for the Baltimore Colts — except for a star turn for three games in 1965 as their quarterback — has died. He was 82. The Baltimore Ravens confirmed Matte's death during coach John Harbaugh's news...

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
Colts RB, Ravens announcer Tom Matte dies at 82

Former Baltimore Colts running back and Ravens radio announcer Tom Matte has died at age 82. He won a Super Bowl V ring with the Colts and was a radio analyst for the Ravens when they won Super Bowl XXXV. The Ravens announced his passing Wednesday on social media. "Tom...
