Newport News-Times

Pat E Mac’s BBQ truck offers Southern-style food

NEWPORT — There are some people who eat to live and some people who live to eat. Then there is Pat McKnight — a man who lives to feed others. McKnight is the owner of Pat E Mac’s BBQ, a classic southern barbecue food truck based in Newport. It’s a family-owned business that was started by Pat, his wife, Beth, and their children. But Pat’s journey to pitmaster started when he was a young boy.
NEWPORT, OR
Tahoe Daily Tribune

EAT This Week: Fumo’s Rack of Lamb

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. For all you...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbq Sauce#The Creators#Folsom#Food Drink#Hog S Rack Bbq Sauce
food24.com

Crispy lamb lollipops with BBQ dipping sauce

Trim the fat from the lamb chops and to scrape the bones clean. That fat can be heated in a small pot on a low heat in order to render for the lamb fat when making the BBQ sauce. For the bbq sauce, saute the red onion in the rendered...
RECIPES
fox2detroit.com

Chef Bobby's Bolognese sauce 101

This time Chef Bobby channels his Italian heritage, and is joined by a special guest, the legendary Ryan Ermanni. · Ingredients · 2 tbsp unsalted butter · 2 tbsp Olive oil · 1 cup Grated carrots optional · 1 cup Celery, minced optional · 1 cup Onions, finely minced · 1 tsp garlic diced · 1 tbsp fresh chopped basil · 1 tsp fresh rosemary · 1 lb Ground beef (80/20) · 1 lb Ground pork · 125 oz jar store-bought marinara · 1/2 cup Heavy cream · 1 tsp Salt · 1/2 tsp Black pepper · 1 lb Wide pasta noodles, such as pappardelle or tagliatelle · Parmesan cheese In a large saucepan heat olive oil over medium heat. Add in carrots along with celery and onions and sauté until they're just tender, about 3 minutes. Add the ground beef and ground pork, and cook until browned, breaking up the meat as you stir. Pour in the jar of store-bought marinara sauce along with salt and pepper and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens. When the Bolognese sauce has reached your desired consistency, stir in the heavy cream. Remove from heat, and serve over your favorite pasta—we like to use pappardelle or tagliatelle—and top with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Enjoy!
FOOD & DRINKS
advocatemag.com

Stuffed turkey leg returns to Smokey John’s BBQ

It’s an enormous turkey leg stuffed with homestyle dressing and served with sides of gravy and cranberry sauce. Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que and Home Cooking brings their stuffed turkey legs back for a second year. It’s an easy way to provide all the Thanksgiving flavors for a small party without cooking.
RESTAURANTS
chattanoogapulse.com

We Try Wednesday: Baby Jay’s BBQ & Catering

Pulse editor and BIG FM 106.9 morning host Gary Poole welcomes in Chef Jay from Baby Jay’s BBQ & Catering for a sample of his amazing Jamaican inspired soul food. Tune in every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what we’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, or something completely unexpected.
RECIPES
Courier-Express

Smoke-N-Sauce BBQ business opens at Twisted Vine Winery in DuBois

DuBOIS — Smoke-N-Sauce BBQ recently starting serving up specialty smoked meats at the Twisted Vine Winery location in DuBois. Owner David Plants said Twisted Vine Winery, located beside Martin’s grocery store on Hoover Avenue, was opened five years ago, offering 30 different wines. “We talked about adding some sort of...
DUBOIS, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Brake & Eat: Blowfish BBQ's smoked meat obsession is real

It’s a crisp late October afternoon and the sun is setting behind Brunot Island. A fragrant smoke from smoldering oak and cherry woods permeates a parking lot along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in the city's smallest neighborhood, Château, on the banks of the Ohio River. At the Roundabout popup, folks are lined up to get what is easily some of the best barbecue in this corner of the state, courtesy of a fella named “Hootie.”
RESTAURANTS
alvareviewcourier.com

The BBQ meats were smokin' hot at Kiowa's Fall Fest

On a cool, beautiful Halloween day in Kiowa, Kansas, during Fall Fest the tempting aroma of BBQ meats cooking wafted through the air at Centennial Park. Guys who love to smoke meat entered the annual contest sponsored by Kiowa's Chamber of Commerce. At the end of the day a long...
KIOWA, KS
mysoutex.com

Butter’s BBQ lands on coveted Texas Monthly list

Ever since opening Butter’s BBQ in Mathis back in 2017, Andrew Soto has had his sights set on one goal: making the coveted Texas Monthly 50 Best BBQ Joints in Texas list. When he opened up his humble little barbecue stand the list had just come out and showcased another local barbecue favorite, Smolik’s Smokehouse, so he knew he had his work cut out for him.
TEXAS STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

At Navin's BBQ, a backyard pandemic hobby becomes a barbecue destination

If you happen to approach Navin’s BBQ when owner Chris Armstrong is tending to the smoker on the restaurant’s modest patio, the precariously thin line between the teeming South Grand strip and the residential streets the thoroughfare bisects will vanish entirely. Armstrong’s offset barrel smoker might be a little bigger and sturdier than what you impulsively buy from a big-box home-improvement store on Memorial Day weekend, but you can picture it in the backyard of a passionate amateur pitmaster, wafting fragrant blue smoke over the sturdy brick blocks of Tower Grove East.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dishingpc.com

Where there’s Smoke, there’s Wild Ember BBQ

Matt Harris, the chef behind Tupelo, Afterword, and RIME Seafood and Steak (along with wife Maggie Alvarez), brings some more home-cooking to Park City in the form of Wild Ember BBQ. Harris is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, and Alvarez from Asheville, North Carolina. They have wanted to bring barbecue, something they love to eat, to town for a while now.
FOOD & DRINKS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s favorite Korean BBQ dish: Bulgogi made simple

It seems like they were just as many Korean places popping up all over New Jersey as there are pizza shops. Korean is one of the favorite Asian foods of New Jersey residents and foodies and pretty much everyone has a favorite Korean barbecue in every New Jersey town. But there’s one dish that we all love.
TRENTON, NJ

