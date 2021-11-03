This time Chef Bobby channels his Italian heritage, and is joined by a special guest, the legendary Ryan Ermanni. · Ingredients · 2 tbsp unsalted butter · 2 tbsp Olive oil · 1 cup Grated carrots optional · 1 cup Celery, minced optional · 1 cup Onions, finely minced · 1 tsp garlic diced · 1 tbsp fresh chopped basil · 1 tsp fresh rosemary · 1 lb Ground beef (80/20) · 1 lb Ground pork · 125 oz jar store-bought marinara · 1/2 cup Heavy cream · 1 tsp Salt · 1/2 tsp Black pepper · 1 lb Wide pasta noodles, such as pappardelle or tagliatelle · Parmesan cheese In a large saucepan heat olive oil over medium heat. Add in carrots along with celery and onions and sauté until they're just tender, about 3 minutes. Add the ground beef and ground pork, and cook until browned, breaking up the meat as you stir. Pour in the jar of store-bought marinara sauce along with salt and pepper and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens. When the Bolognese sauce has reached your desired consistency, stir in the heavy cream. Remove from heat, and serve over your favorite pasta—we like to use pappardelle or tagliatelle—and top with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO