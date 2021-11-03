CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A24 “For Promotional Use Only” Book + Auction

Cover picture for the articleIndependent media company A24 has released a book celebrating some of the most engaging, ingenious, off-kilter and absurd movie merch: For Promotional...

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
How Jacques Cousteau’s Regrets Became the Focal Point for Documentary ‘Becoming Cousteau’

Beloved French explorer Jacques Cousteau spoke for the seas. The inventor, conservationist and filmmaker rose to fame in the ’60s thanks to the adored series “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau,” which brought the wonders of Earth’s waters into the living rooms of children and adults across the globe. One part weathered sea captain, two parts mad explorer, with a dash of Mr. Rogers, Cousteau (and his iconic red beanie) became synonymous with adventure, freedom and conservation.
John Malkovich
A24 Is Releasing a Big Book of Absurd Movie Merch Artifacts

From a fisherman’s hat emblazoned with the logo for The Notebook to Being John Malkovich Russian nesting dolls to Jaws beach bags, studios have gone to some absurd lengths to promote their films. If you’re lucky, you find some of this merch while boldly browsing the t-shirt rack at Goodwill, but most of it ends up lost in boxes in people’s basements — until now. A24, the studio behind strange, bespoke films like Midsommar, Moonlight and this wild Lamb movie I can’t wait to see, is unearthing some of the strangest movie marketing merch in a new book, For Promotional Use Only: A Catalogue of Hollywood Movie Swag and Promo Merch from 1975-2005.
Used Book Sale

Patrons browse the tables of books on sale at the Barlow Friends of the Library used book sale in the basement of the Barlow Branch of the Washington County Library on Thursday morning. The sale will continue through Saturday, with books costing 50 cents each. Hours today are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The library is located at 45 White Oak St. in Vincent.
299 Funny, Insightful, and Creative Artists’ Books Head to Auction

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Why make an artist book? Abstract painter Pat Steir had a few ideas. “1. portable, 2. durable, 3. inexpensive, 4. intimate, 5. non-precious, 6. replicable, 7. historical, and 8. universal,” Steir is quoted as saying in Lucy Lippard’s essay “Conspicuous Consumption: New Artist Books.” While the qualities enumerated by Steir certainly don’t hold true for the entirety of the nebulous “artist’s book” genre, they gesture at some of the impulses underpinning the surge in the form’s popularity in the 1960s. At a moment when distrust of arts institutions was fermenting, artists could make and distribute these books independently, or in collaboration with small presses, at a low cost. Approaching books as artworks also afforded creators the opportunity to play with the object’s oft-overlooked materiality, reliance on sequencing, and curious relationship to time.
In Only the Animals, the book of love has many chapters

I’ve a soft spot in my heart for Dominik Moll, since the French director’s deeply weird film Lemming was my virgin screening at the Cannes film festival in 2005. And you never forget your first. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
New Exhibit “Mode Brut” Champions Accessibility in Fashion

On display at San Francisco’s Museum of Craft and Design, Mode Brut redefines fashion through accessibility. Led by Victor Molina, the exhibit features over 50 artists from Creativity Explored, a studio and gallery for people with developmental disabilities in San Francisco, along with community art collective Bonanza, queer advocate and model Yanni Brumfield and fashion label Tokyo Gamine. Together, artists and designers intertwined their work so each exhibit piece is author-less, having been made with the fabrics, designs or illustration of several others. The show itself includes audio tours, tactile areas, jargon-less wall texts and translations in three different languages. “This is the most broadly accessible show we’ve ever mounted,” curator Ariel Zaccheo says. “The artists were thinking about accessibility. Often for people with different body types, their access to fashion is limited. These artists aren’t necessarily making clothes that are out there and crazy and wacky. They want things that are wearable and make sense to the artists who helped create them.” Read more about Mode Brut (open now through 23 January) at Hyperallergic.
Saban Films Buys Thriller ‘So Cold The River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American and South African rights to “So Cold The River,” a new thriller from Paul Shoulberg. The deal, which was forged with UK-based distribution and sales company Blue Finch Films, also includes rights to distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand rights via Saban’s partners at Defiant Screen Entertainment. Shoulberg, best known for “The Good Catholic,” also wrote the script, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Koryta (“Those Who Wish Me Dead”). The film stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill,” “Dexter”) as a documentary filmmaker who soon realizes her subject isn’t who...
Karen Morrison Promotes Use Of Patois In Literature

[NEW YORK] – As a child of Jamaican parents in Brooklyn, New York, Karen Morrison learned from early to embrace her roots. She loved reggae, Jamaican food and their dialect, referred to as patois in the home country.Morrison, known as Bryck Rose, is as Jamaican as it gets in her first book, Dewdrops: Heartical Poetry English & Jamaican Patwa.
Dean Stockwell in ‘Blue Velvet’: The Movie That Made Him Timeless

Dean Stockwell, who died Sunday at 85, made every movie and television show he was in better. As an actor, he had a scurrilous twinkle that could light up a scene. He started off as a child star in films like “Gentleman’s Agreement” and “The Boy with Green Hair” — the latter of which I was shocked to discover really was about a boy with green hair (I’ve never forgotten what a poignant urchin the actor made him). Stockwell was born in Hollywood in 1936, the same year as Dennis Hopper, and if his career had taken a slightly different turn...
Help the library, buy some books at used book sale

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you love books your chance to get some great deals is coming in November. The Dayton Metro Library’s Friends of the Library will host a used Book Sale on November 5 and 6 at the Wilmington-Stroop Branch Library, located at 3980 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. The public can puruse the collections for sale […]
World’s Only Carvaggio Mural Is Going on Auction for $547 Million

Italian artist Caravaggio rose to prominence during the Baroque period, becoming famous among his contemporaries for his striking oil paintings. And while historians have poured over the many canvases he left behind, there is another work of art by the painter that is less known and less seen. Within the Villa Aurora in Rome—the last surviving remnant of the grander 16th-century Villa Ludovisi estate—is the only ceiling mural ever made by Caravaggio.
A24 To Loop Thornton’s “The Beach”

A24 has premiered the trailer for Warwick Thornton’s “The Beach” which they’re dubbing an “infinity-looping experience” as you follow the celebrated Australian filmmaker of the likes of “Samson and Delilah” and “Sweet Country” on a beach doing everyday tasks. The project originally aired as a six-part 25-minutes each docoseries on...
CSF Back To Prom Gala & Benefit Auction Is One For The Books

Whether you were there to flashback to the 80’s, get groovy like the 70’s or bee-bop to the 60’s, the 2021 Coronado Schools Foundation Gala and Benefit Auction, co-chaired by Donna Salof & Alexis Reitmeyer, did not disappoint! There was glitz, glamour, streamers and a whole lot of sequins at the Back to Prom themed event, held at the Hotel del Coronado on Saturday, October 23rd. Guests brought their dancing shoes and generously raised their paddles for CSF’s record night of fundraising with a total revenue of over $400,000!
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Streaming has become more popular than ever, and while COVID restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime makes watching new movies from home easy. The platform offers “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Cry Macho,” “Candyman,” and other movies recently in theaters. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, sign up today and enjoy a free 30-day trial...
Rodrigo Santoro: '7 Prisoners' exposes 'modern-day enslavement'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rodrigo Santoro said his Brazilian movie, 7 Prisoners, premiering Thursday on Netflix, exposes the issue of modern-day slavery in Brazil. Santoro, 46, plays Mr. Luca, a junkyard boss in Sao Paolo who hires young men for a job, and then holds them prisoner while they work off their debt to him associated with the benefits he provides.
Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
