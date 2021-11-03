A24 “For Promotional Use Only” Book + Auction

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Why make an artist book? Abstract painter Pat Steir had a few ideas. “1. portable, 2. durable, 3. inexpensive, 4. intimate, 5. non-precious, 6. replicable, 7. historical, and 8. universal,” Steir is quoted as saying in Lucy Lippard’s essay “Conspicuous Consumption: New Artist Books.” While the qualities enumerated by Steir certainly don’t hold true for the entirety of the nebulous “artist’s book” genre, they gesture at some of the impulses underpinning the surge in the form’s popularity in the 1960s. At a moment when distrust of arts institutions was fermenting, artists could make and distribute these books independently, or in collaboration with small presses, at a low cost. Approaching books as artworks also afforded creators the opportunity to play with the object’s oft-overlooked materiality, reliance on sequencing, and curious relationship to time.
Comments / 0