Chargers' Derwin James: Game-high 13 tackles in loss

Here are top quotes from Monday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Derwin James and Linval Joseph. Brandon Staley on Justin Herbert's ability to 'throw on the run'. "[It's a] very big strength of his. He's a very natural thrower on the move. He can throw it short and intermediate-deep, and right or left. He's a guy that can go either way with it, too. It's an advantage for us, for sure. We want to be able to do that with him because I know, defensively, the amount of pressure that it puts on you from an edge standpoint. Then, from a coverage standpoint, that second level, it really puts a lot of pressure on you to match things up off of the play-action pass."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO